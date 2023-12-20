Your Miami Dolphins Vs. Dallas Cowboys Week Sixteen Predictions?

Our Miami Dolphins entered week 16 off a win that they needed to get back on track after a horrible loss to the Tennessee Titans. When all was said and done the Dolphins shut out the New York Jets and scored 30 points in the process. This week would seemingly be a much harder task when the Dallas Cowboys come to town. Through fifteen weeks the Cowboys have been one of the better teams in the NFC but are coming off an away blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.

So for week sixteen, what are your predictions for this weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction, win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

Following the game this coming Sunday afternoon, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-