Miami Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Miami Dolphins keep winning, and the individual awards keep stacking up.

This week, it’s linebacker Bradley Chubb, who was awarded the Week 15 AFC Defensive Player of the Week award, off the back of his monster performance against the New York Jets last Sunday.

To the moon ‍



Congrats on being named AFC Defensive Player of the Week, @Astronaut! #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/zVomR4xm5i — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 20, 2023

Against Zach Wilson and the Jets, Chubb recorded seven tackles, three sacks, one forced fumbled, and one fumble recovery. By some distance, it was his best game in a Dolphins jersey to date.

Many eyebrows were raised when general manager Chris Grier made the decision to trade for Bradley Chubb last year, giving up a first-round pick in 2023, a fourth-round selection in 2024, as well as running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos. Though talented, many questioned Chubb’s injury history, having missed 24 of 73 games since entering the league.

However, he’s managed to weather the storm in that regard since arriving in Miami. So far this season, Chubb hasn’t missed a game, and has recorded 9.5 sacks (17th across all players, team-high) and six forced fumbles (most in the NFL). All season long, he’s been a force to be reckoned with up front.

As the Dolphins head into the final stretch of the regular season, the defense will look to Chubb to get things going up front. The injury to Jaelen Phillips leaves a huge hole in this team, and it will be up to Chubb to pick up the slack. Of course, he’ll have help, namely defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Zach Sieler, as well as fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel.

What are your thoughts on Bradley Chubb’s performances this season? Do you think the trade was worth it? Can he step up in Phillips’ absence? Let us know in the comments section below!