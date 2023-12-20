New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins Week 15 2023: Your Game Predictions That Hit!

Our Miami Dolphins had a nice bounce-back game this past Sunday with a 30-to-zip shutout win over the New York Jets. Things only get harder for Miami in the next three games as they face off against three outstanding teams, the Dallas Cowboys, the Baltimore Ravens, and the Buffalo Bills. The only team in the AFC that has thus far clinched a playoff spot is the Ravens, who currently hold the top seed in the NFL. Miami has the division title, a playoff berth, and even the top playoff seed on the line over the next three weeks. Here’s to the next three games going as well as the last one!

Below we will take a look at some of your predictions and see who “hit” or came close with their predictions for the Miami Dolphins last game-

MiMiami had a good week of predictions with the Win, Moster starring and getting the team record for TDs (2 TDs/20 for the season), Chubb starring and Chubb was an absolute beast on Sunday (7 tackles, 5 solo, 3 sacks, 2 FFs), and was watching for Tua to bounce back and he did. While Tua did not have a monster day he was very efficient and protected the ball (21 of 24 for 224 yards, 1 TD, 119.4 QBRat).

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb (makes amends for his play against TEN) What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Mostert steps up and gets the franchise record. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? How does Tua respond after failing to deliver against TEN?

daytonadolfan called the win, Tua/Moster/Wilkins ( half a sack, 3 tackles/2 solo)/AVG (half a sack, 1 pass defended, 4 tackles/2 solo) having good/great games, and Wilson sitting out the end of the game, although it was not due to benching but close enough I guess.

Dolphins - Tua’/Mostert- Wilkins/AVG - Tua’ and the defense make a monster come back- Zack Wilson gets the bench again!

DolphinsKings1 was right on the win, Waddle having a TD and starring (8 receptions, 1 TD, 142 yards), Mostert as one of the star, AVG having a great game and Chubb with a sack but he wound up with three.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Waddle 1 TD, Raheem Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? AVG 1 Sack, Chubb 1 Sack,

Yarganaught called the win and Mostert/AV/Sieler having good/great games.

Who is going to win straight up? Miami Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? AVG and Sieler

USMCFinzFreak saw the win coming, with Mostert, Chubb, and Ramsey as stars of the game. Ramsey was not tested much and was credited with a pass-defended on a play where he was covering Wilson and dove in front of him to knock the ball away.

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? Chubb & Ramsey

TheRoo1 predicted the win and the defense stepping up and making the day hell for the Jets offense.

Phins Fangio finally mixes blitzes into the D in the first quarter, never giving Wilson a chance to get into any rhythm.

SuperG! correctly predicted the shutout and nearly hit dead on with the final score!

What is your final score prediction win or lose? 31-0. Dolphins pitch their first shutout since forever.

Wildfin22, SlayerNation1, and Left Shark all also saw the Dolphins winning.

A lot of good predictions this week with probably more people than I suspected predicting the loss. I will be interested to see what people say later this evening in the next predictions post for the Dolphins/Dallas Cowboys matchup. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to make a prediction last week. Check back with us tonight for the next prediction post and then again next Tuesday evening when we see who hit on their predictions (sorry this post is late this week. Had a personal matter to attend to yesterday).

If you would like to join in on the conversations where we highlight some of our favorite predictions for that week’s game (and even some that I disagree with) please be sure to sign up for a Phinsider account. The week’s predictions post will be posted during the week on Wednesday evening with the follow-up to the game post the following Tuesday evening.