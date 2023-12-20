Dolphins AFC East title race: Will Miami claim division championship? Fan confidence poll Week 16

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Miami Dolphins crushed the New York Jets in Week 15 in an all-around team win. A 30-0 shutout of a hated AFC East division rival always feels great, but it is just one step toward the Dolphins goal of winning the AFC East. As we head into Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season, our SB Nation Reacts poll is back, focusing on the Dolphins’ position in the AFC East and the AFC playoff picture.

Our first question this week is our standard fan confidence poll. How are you feeling about the direction of the Dolphins? Last week, our result plummeted from 99 percent heading into the week to just 40 percent after the team’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. Did the win over the Jets rebound the confidence fans have in the team?

Miami is leading the AFC East, but the Buffalo Bills are trying to make a late-season charge. There is a possibility the Bills at Dolphins game in Week 18 could be the deciding factor between the Bills repeating atop the division or the Dolphins winning the title for the first time since 2008. Our second question asks if you believe the Dolphins will come away with the AFC East title this year.

Our third question asks how you think Miami will do over the final three weeks of the season. Miami hosts the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, then travels to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 before the season finale in Miami against the Bills. What will Miami’s record over these three weeks be?

