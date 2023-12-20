Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots place starting left guard Cole Strange on injured reserve - Pats Pulpit

The No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 draft suffered a knee injury on Sunday.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Should the Jets retain edge rusher Bryce Huff? - Gang Green Nation

Should the Jets retain their home-grown pass rush specialist?





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Buffalo Bills DT Jordan Phillips undergoes wrist surgery on Monday - Buffalo Rumblings

The Bills had an impressive win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, but it has cost them yet another defensive player

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Ravens Week 15 Rookie Report: Keaton Mitchell was going off prior to injury - Baltimore Beatdown

The undrafted running back was on pace for his best game since his breakout performance until disaster struck.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Mason Rudolph to start for Steelers in Week 16, HC Mike Tomlin says - Behind the Steel Curtain

The former third-round pick replaced Mitch Trubisky in Week 15





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Ja’Marr Chase Injury: Bengals WR likely out vs Steelers and potentially longer - Cincy Jungle

Not the news Cincinnati wanted.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco had a historic fourth quarter vs. the Bears - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland quarterback threw for most yards in one quarter in 45 seasons - but which Browns QB’s performance did he top?

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Texans vs Titans: Team Keenum beats the stolen uniforms off Tennessee - Battle Red Blog

Keenum’s undefeated streak shuts down Derick Henry too as the Texans beat the Titans





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Will Levis injury update: Titans QB suffered sprained ankle in loss - Music City Miracles

Will Levis is scheduled to get an MRI on Monday.





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars barely hold onto No. 4 seed in the AFC after loss to Ravens - Big Cat Country

This week’s NFL standings update is the same as previous weeks — no change for the Jacksonville Jaguars.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

In their quest for the playoffs, the Colts received almost zero help from the NFL this week. - Stampede Blue

The Colts won on Saturday and based on Sunday’s results, it is good they did.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Denver Broncos need to win out if they want to make the NFL postseason - Mile High Report

After their disappointing loss on Saturday night, the Denver Broncos must win out if they want to make the NFL postseason after loss to Detroit Lions





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

The LA Chargers are still a hot destination for this upcoming hiring cycle. - Bolts From The Blue

When prospective leadership candidates assess the teams they'd want to take over, their covet certain elements and the Los Angeles Chargers, in contrast to the current narrative left over by the errors of Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco, have many of them in the building.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders coaching search 2024: Antonio Pierce’s case for full-time job - Silver And Black Pride

The vibe changed drastically in matter of days around Antonio Pierce’s chances of being the Las Vegas Raiders 2024 head coach





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs-Patriots: 5 things we learned in Week 15’s victory - Arrowhead Pride

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 15 victory against the New England Patriots doesn’t inspire a lot more confidence than we had before.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants-Saints ‘things I think’: The Giants crashed back to reality Sunday afternoon - Big Blue View

The ride was fun while it lasted, but the Saints exposed the Giants for what they really are on Sunday





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Fraud Eagles drop third straight game by pathetically losing to the Seahawks, 20 to 17 - Bleeding Green Nation

The Birds are 10-4.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys still have plenty of season left despite ugly Bills loss - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys season is still very much alive as they need to start preparing for the playoffs by getting back on track.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Washington Commanders Vs. LA Rams - Studs and Duds - Hogs Haven

Another weekend, another embarrassing loss by this Ron Rivera-led squad. The same problems persist that plagued this team from the start of the season. Blown coverage and defensive...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on a potential Joe Barry firing: ‘Now’s not the time’ - Acme Packing Company

Green Bay’s defense has completely collapsed in the last two weeks, leading to them slipping down the NFC standings.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Playoff picture: Detroit Lions’ division title route incredibly simple - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions’ path to their first NFC North title is extremely simple after the Green Bay Packers’ loss in Week 15.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Notes: Bears blow lead to Browns, playoff hopes on life support - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears fall to 5-9 after their latest loss on Sunday.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Kevin O’Connell’s Overtime Blunder Against the Bengals Was Inexcusable - Daily Norseman

O’Connell’s decision to double down on a failed play ended up costing the Vikings the game.

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Overreactions: Saints vs Giants - Canal Street Chronicles

Have the Saints peaked at the right time?





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Falcons – Panthers Takeaways: When it rains it pours - The Falcoholic

The Atlanta Falcons have reached their rock bottom for the 2023 season





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Panthers 9 Falcons 7 recap: Ugly win but don’t rain on the parade - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panther defeated the Falcons and got their second win of the season





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Notes and stats from the Bucs 34-20 win over the Packers - Bucs Nation

Lots of achievements from this one.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan says the goal is to have 2 playoff home games - Niners Nation

A bye would do wonders for the San Francisco 49ers after clinching the NFC West





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

The Exhausting Existence of being an Arizona Cardinals fan in 2023 - Revenge of the Birds

As the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy blow the team out with a 16-point victory this sunday.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Drew Lock says he’ll remember game-winning touchdown ‘for the rest of my life’ - Field Gulls

Drew Lock reflects on the season-saving victory over the Eagles.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

The NFL is ignoring Matthew Stafford again: Rams QB should be in MVP race - Turf Show Times

Rams QB Matthew Stafford is getting overlooked again, and that’s probably how he likes it