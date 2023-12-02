 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Miami Dolphins RB Chris Brooks won’t be activated for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders

Chris Brooks is on Day 4 of his 21 day activation window.

By Jacob Mendel
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins designated Chris Brooks for return from injured reserve on Wednesday but the former BYU tailback won’t be ready for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Miami ruled him out for Week 13, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald posted on X Saturday afternoon.

Brooks suffered an ankle injury during Miami’s Week 6 victory against the Carolina Panthers He’s carried the ball 15 times for 94 yards, averaging 6.3 yards per carry in two appearances this season.

Miami’s 145.2 rushing yards per game ranks second behind the Baltimore Ravens, led by starting running back Raheem Mostert, who leads the league with 13 rushing touchdowns. Brooks might not be ready to return but reinforcements are on the way.

“He’s playing,” coach Mike McDaniel said when asked about rookie De’Von Achane on Friday.

The Dolphins average 5.5 yards per carry and match up well against a Washington defense that’s gashed for 145 rushing yards per game.

In This Stream

Dolphins vs. Commanders preview: Week 13 analysis, updates, and coverage

View all 17 stories

Next Up In Miami Dolphins News

Loading comments...