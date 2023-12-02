Week 13 Injury Report: Terron Armstead, Jevon Holland questionable for Sunday

Eighteen players appeared on the Miami Dolphins Injury Report this week, but only five are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Eleven players were limited in Friday’s practice — Terron Armstead (knee/quad), Lester Cotton (illness), Jevon Holland (knees), Robert Jones (knee), and Kendall Lamm (back) are listed as questionable for Week 13.

Running back De’Von Achane didn’t play last week against the New York Jets due to a knee injury but should return to action Sunday. He practiced in full on Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

“It wasn’t much pain,” Achane said Friday when discussing his recovery process in recent weeks. “It was just me basically, just me getting my confidence back up and me knowing that I can go out there and give 100 percent. I just wanted to get to it and get it 100 percent. That’s all. It wasn’t like pain or anything.

“It was basically just me being more confident in myself and being confident that I can go out there and perform at a high level.”

Wide receiver Chase Claypool was also limited Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury. That said, Friday was the first time he fully practiced since Week 9.

“I’m so pumped to have Chase,” coach Mike McDaniel said on Wednesday. “I’m very hesitant to over the top be like, ‘ok this is going to happen.’ There’s been certain games where he’s been more involved than others. But realistically, I wanted the football player. From all the people I know and have connections with, I thought he’d be a valuable person as an asset as well to this football team.

“He’s proven himself. I’m very happy to have him.”

Blake Ferguson (ankle), Tyreek Hill (ankle), Robert Hunt (hamstring), Kader Kohou (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), and Durham Smythe (ankle) were all limited Friday but do not have an injury designation for Sunday’s game.

The Dolphins have won four of their last five games, and Week 13’s matchup features a Washington team that lost five of its last six games. Kickoff at FedExField is slated for 1 p.m. EST.