Guard Robert Hunt is expected back on the offensive line Sunday against the Commanders

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt was active for last week’s 34-13 win over the New York Jets but didn’t see the field. Miami’s starting right guard suffered a hamstring injury in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hunt was limited in practice throughout the week, but all signs point to him returning to the lineup Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Miami’s final injury report lists five players as questionable, but Hunt isn’t one of them.

“That was weird for me,” Hunt said about not playing on Black Friday. ”Being dressed and not playing kind of sucked. But the guys have been doing a really good job of being smart and myself being smart with the situation. I’m thankful that we did it that way. To get back in a jersey and on the field felt good because I’ve been out. I haven’t been there.

“Being dressed made it feel like I was having a step in the right direction. This week, hopefully we can take it the way we usually do.”

Miami’s offensive line held up against a tough Jets defensive front. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was pressured on just four plays. Durham Smythe, Austin Jackson, and Connor Williams each surrendered sacks, according to PFF.

Liam Eichenberg and Lester Cotton were solid at guard against New York, but Hunt’s return is welcomed against a Washington pass rush averaging three sacks per game.

“I agree with the situation of just let’s take care of this the right way early on and then we’ll be ready for whenever we have to make our real push in December and January,” Hunt said of coach Mike McDaniel’s cautious approach to injuries. “I agree with whatever Mike has going on and the training staff and I follow their plans. Like I said, whatever they need me to do, I’m here to do.

“Take it step by step, day by day.”