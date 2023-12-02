Miami Dolphins Vs Washington Commanders: Your Game Predictions

Earlier this week I posted our weekly predictions post with the question-

So for week thirteen, what are your predictions for this weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

Below are some of your best predictions for the Dolphins week thirteen game against the Commanders-

Louie the lobster says Miami wins by 18, Hill and Kohou star, Tua has a turnover-free game, and the defense feasts with three turnovers.

Phins win 38-16 Stars - Hill-O and KK-D Tua has no turnovers Defense int and 2 FF

darryldunphy sees this week's game as a trap game that Miami sadly drops. Darryl, you bringing me down man!

I don’t want to be a contrarian or a downer. I’m not feeling confident that this week's outcome will end in our favor. Wash 27 Miami 21 I am not trolling here. I think this is a classic trap game. I think we have been playing with fire when it comes to taking care of the ball on offense. I think that trend continues and that it comes down to us having the ball late in the 4th quarter with a chance to win the game. Our other most glaring weakness rears its ugly head and we fail to convert on a 4th and short..It costs us the game… Hopefully, it doesn’t play out this way. But I have had a bad feeling about this game all week.

daytonadolfan is calling the good guys by two TDs, the D getting 5 more sacks and T-Stead rocking it through all 4 quarters.

Dolphins- 27-13- Tua’/Mostert- Wilkins/AVG- Defense gets 5 sacks- Armestead makes it through the whole game.

VA.Phin.Fan says the Phins by 11, Waddle, Chubb, and Ramsey as stars, 5 more sacks for the D with Wilkins recovering a strip sack, and then taunts us with the fact that he will be at the game and we won't. It’s all good man, I live in Florida!

Miami 31-20 Waddle Chubb & Ramsey 5 sacks, 1 being a strip sack recovered by Wilkins Hopefully, Achane gets back on track and Jones gets a pick if the snowman is inactive I will be enjoying the game in person, hopefully, the rain will hold off!!!

SuperG! predicts a blowout win for the Phins, Hill, and Ramsey as the stars of the game and the team suffering no significant injuries. Let's all pray for that last one!

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 44-13 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Reek 2K Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? J-Ram What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? No injuries What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Looking for a human vending machine sighting

PhinsTifosi has MIami absolutely destroying Washington, Moster, maybe Achane, Tua, HIll, Ogbah, AVG, Wikins, Chubb, Holland, and Ramsey as the stars of the contest, Miami with 200 rushing/400 passing yards, and Kohou with a pick.

42-3 Tua/Hill/A-Train if he plays,Mostert otherwise Chubb/Ogbah/AVG/Wilkins/Ramsey/Snoman Phins 200 yds on the ground and 400 air-borne yards Darth Kader with a pick

Molly Polly II says this one is another blowout in Miami’s favor, the defense has 5+ sacks/2+ picks, Claypool sees more action, and Tua/Chubb/Holland/Mostert as the stars of the game.

1) Finz 2) 41-16 3) Tua/Mostert and Chubb/Xman 4) D achieves 5+ sacks and at least 2 picks 5) MM expands the Offense playbook and gets Claypool more action.

Saskatchefin says Miami by 18, Ramsey/Tua/Ogbah (2 sacks)/Achane star for the Phins.

Who wins straight up? Dolphins Final score win or lose? Dolphins 38 - Commanders 20 Star(s) of the game offense? Tua/ Achane Sar(s) of the game defense? Ramsey/ Ogbah Bold prediction? Ogbah gets 2 sacks replacing JP What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Ramsey to get his next int and Howard to get one as well

Call_for_the_Priest’77 sees a 22-point win for the Phins, Hill with 150+ yards/2 TDs, AVG with 2 sacks/1 INT/lots of QB pressures, and 4 players with over 100 yards of offense-Hill/Waddle/Berrios (receptions+return yards)/Mostert.

Score: MIA: 38, WAS: 16 (Dolphins lead early and often with pass, finish with punishing run game) OFF Star: T. Hill (The quest for 2000 gets about a buck-fifty closer. 2 TDs as a bonus) DEF Star: AVG (Dual pass rush/cover threat leads to 2 sacks, 1 pick, and plenty more pressure!) Bold Prediction: 4 players total 100+ yards for the game (T. Hill, Waddle, Berrios (Rec + Ret), Moesert) Critical Watch: Will our secondary play disciplined football and take minimal penalties vs Howell?

USMCFinzFreak is calling Phins with the 10-point win, stars of the game-AVG/Mostert/Wikins/Hill, and the defense with 4 sacks plus one forced fumble.

Who is going to win straight up? Dolphins What is your final score prediction win or lose? 27-17 Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense? Mostert and Hill Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense? AVG and Wilkins What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game? Howell will be sacked 4 times with one being a turnover fumble. What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing? Not sleeping on Howell; he’s a good QB.

Well, that's our selection of fan predictions for the week. Thank you to everyone who took the time to comment on this week's predictions post.

