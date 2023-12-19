Miami Dolphins activate RB Chris Brooks off IR, waive LB Jason Pierre-Paul

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday afternoon that running back Chris Brooks was activated off injured reserve, and that linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was waved from the 53-man roster.

Roster Moves | We have activated RB Chris Brooks off injured reserve and waived LB Jason Pierre-Paul. pic.twitter.com/Y1XiUdTkm1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 19, 2023

Brooks, 23, averaged 6.3 yards on 15 carries before suffering an ankle injury in Miami’s Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. He’ll join a unit featuring Raheem Mostert, who leads the league in touchdowns, along with Jeff Wilson Jr. and rookie running back De’Von Achane.

The undrafted rookie out of BYU adds a bit of thunder to a group that's loaded with lightning. The Dolphins, led by Achane’s 8.5 yards per carry, rank fourth with an average of 139.6 rushing yards per game.

Pierre-Paul, 34, played five snaps across two games with Miami. He joined the team on Nov. 28 after spending time on the New Orleans Saints practice squad. The Dolphins could re-sign him to their practice squad if he can clear waivers.

The NFL allows teams to designate up to eight players for return from injured reserve throughout the season. Along with Brooks, Miami activated Wilson, Achane, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, offensive lineman Robert Jones, wide receiver River Cracraft, and tackle Terron Armstead.

Guard Isaiah Wynn and linebacker Jerome Baker are potential options for that final designation.