Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Fifteen | Unblockable

The Miami Dolphins bounced back from their Week 14 letdown in a big way on Sunday — defeating their division rival, the New York Jets, by a score of 30-0.

Any time a team can shut out their opponent, you know a big defensive day was had — and that’s exactly what transpired as the Dolphins allowed just 103 total yards against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.

One defender’s performance was absolutely eye-popping.

Miami Dolphins Week Fifteen MVP - Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb could not be stopped on Sunday — anyone who watched the game could tell you that. Digging deeper into the stat sheet and it’s easy to see just how dominant he truly was.

In what was a pseudo must-win game for Miami, Chubb led the defense with a total of seven tackles, three sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He finished the day with a team-high 94.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.

And with that outstanding performance, Chubb becomes the first three-time winner of the Most Valuable ‘Phin Award this season!

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Nine - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Ten - BYE

Week Eleven - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Twelve - S Jevon Holland

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Fifteen - EDGE Bradley Chubb