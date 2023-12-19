Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Fifteen | Unblockable

The Miami Dolphins bounced back from their Week 14 letdown in a big way on Sunday — defeating their division rival, the New York Jets, by a score of 30-0.
Any time a team can shut out their opponent, you know a big defensive day was had — and that’s exactly what transpired as the Dolphins allowed just 103 total yards against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium.
One defender’s performance was absolutely eye-popping.
Miami Dolphins Week Fifteen MVP - Bradley Chubb
Bradley Chubb could not be stopped on Sunday — anyone who watched the game could tell you that. Digging deeper into the stat sheet and it’s easy to see just how dominant he truly was.
In what was a pseudo must-win game for Miami, Chubb led the defense with a total of seven tackles, three sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
He finished the day with a team-high 94.0 grade from Pro Football Focus.
And with that outstanding performance, Chubb becomes the first three-time winner of the Most Valuable ‘Phin Award this season!
MVP TRACKER
Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa
Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel
Week Three - RB De’Von Achane
Week Four - RB De’Von Achane
Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel
Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert
Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb
Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey
Week Nine - EDGE Bradley Chubb
Week Ten - BYE
Week Eleven - CB Jalen Ramsey
Week Twelve - S Jevon Holland
Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill
Week Fourteen - RB Raheem Mostert
Week Fifteen - EDGE Bradley Chubb
