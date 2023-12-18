Eagles vs. Seahawks odds: Week 15 Monday Night Football winners picks

The Seattle Seahawks host the Philadelphia Eagles tonight on a Monday Night Football showdown to close out the Week 15 schedule. The game features the Eagles looking to solidify their hold on the lead in the NFC East while the Seahawks come into the game hoping to move into a tie with the teams holding on to the wild card positions in the NFC playoff picture.

Entering the night, the Eagles are the second seed in the NFC and have clinched a playoff berth with a 10-3 record for the season. Ahead of them, the San Francisco 49ers are in the top spot and are locked into the postseason. The Eagles are a half-game ahead of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East, with Dallas also locked into the playoffs. If the Eagles win, they will remain the second-seed, but a loss will push them back into a tie with the Cowboys, a tie Dallas wins. In that case, the Cowboys return to the lead in the division and jump back into the second seed while the Eagles fall to the fifth seed, the top wild card position in the standings.

Seattle began the night as the ninth seed, holding on to a 6-7 record. A victory ties them with the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, and New Orleans Saints in a four-way tie for the final two wild card positions. The Rams, Seattle’s NFC West rivals, hold the tiebreak over the Seahawks based on head-to-head results. That tiebreak would then eliminate the Seahawks in the battle for the sixth seed, a spot that the Vikings would continue to hold based on a better NFC winning percentage than the Rams. The Rams would stay in the seventh spot, with the Seahawks assuming the eighth position, beating out the Saints based on NFC winning percentage.

A Seahawks loss keeps them in the ninth seed, a game behind the wild card positions.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are only a four-point favorite in the game, despite having been the class of the NFL for much of the season. The point total for the game is set at 46.5 with the Eagles -230 on the moneyline and the Seahawks +190.

As we do for every game during the season, The Phinsider’s contributors have made their predictions for tonight’s games. Who do we think will be the straight-up winners? We also can pick the games against their respective spreads and whether we think the games will go over or under the point totals. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 15 Monday Night Football picks: