Andrew Van Ginkel played the majority of Sunday’s win over the New York Jets with a broken nose

Andrew Van Ginkel’s gritty performance shouldn’t be overlooked.

By Jacob Mendel
New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The legend of Andrew Van Ginkel grew during Sunday’s 30-0 blowout win over the New York Jets. The fifth-year pass rusher earned four tackles, two quarterback hits, and half a sack for the Miami Dolphins — while managing a broken nose.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared on Monday that Van Ginkel suffered the injury in the first quarter of the first shutout since 2020 (which also came against the Jets). Schefter added that he’s not expected to miss any time.

“I didn’t even know it was broken until this morning when they did the CT scan on it,” Van Ginkel said Monday afternoon. “I was pass rushing and I took a fist to the face. It kind of went through my facemask and I felt it instantly. Blood started gushing everywhere.

“I didn’t think anything of it. I just thought I had a bloody nose. I got back to the sideline and blood is just pouring out of both nostrils. It took a few minutes for it to settle down.”

Miami’s pass rush disrupted quarterback Zach Wilson to the tune of five first-half sacks. New York’s offense earned a total of four yards in the first 30 minutes of action. Van Ginkel played the fourth-most of any Dolphins’ defender, missing just seven of 58 defensive snaps.

“Honestly, I’m just a football player. It’s the nature of the beast.,” Van Ginkel said of playing with the injury. “It’s what we do and that’s what makes us who we are.

“It’s football. That stuff happens all the time. I can’t tell you if it happened on purpose or not. I would be lying if I said I haven’t accidentally done that. It just happens. You move in different directions and stuff happens so fast out there. I personally don’t think it was on purpose.”

