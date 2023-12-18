Cowboys vs. Dolphins odds for Week 16: Miami starts week as slim favorites

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets in Week 15 to improve to 10-4 on the year, remain two games up in the AFC East, and stay within striking distance of the AFC playoff picture’s top spot. They had a convincing all-around performance against the Jets, coming away with a 30-0 victory. Now, they head into Week 16 with a home game against the Dallas Cowboys on the schedule.

Dallas was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 15, losing 31-10. The Cowboys struggled with slowing Buffalo’s rushing attack, a result that could signal a strong Dolphins reliance on running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane this week. Including the Cowboys game, Miami finishes the season against three teams with winning records: the Cowboys at 10-4 in Week 16, the Baltimore ravens at 11-3 in Week 17, and the Bills at 8-6 in Week 18. It is a rough way to end the season, but the oddsmakers think Miami can pull off a victory in at least the first of those games.

Miami still has question marks all over their roster due to injuries, including wide receiver Tyreek Hill who missed the Jets game with an ankle injury. That seems to have cost the Dolphins some in the initial odds for the week. The line, according to DraftKings Sportsbook’s oddsmakers, opened with Miami favored by two points at home against the Cowboys. By Monday, that line had shrunk to 1.5 points. The point total is 51 points, signaling a potentially high-scoring game.

Miami is -122 to win while the Cowboys are +102

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.