Took care of business.

The Miami Dolphins put on a show in Week 15, with a 30-0 drubbing over the New York Jets. It was fun, it was energetic, and I’m disappointed it’s over. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Reason 1: Sacks On The Beach

It’s hard to move the ball when you’ve got a face full of dirt every other play. Just ask Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

As a team, the Dolphins racked up six sacks and two forced fumbles on Sunday, absolutely dominating the trenches. Miami’s strong performance up front, coupled with a stellar performance from the secondary (two interceptions, 80 passing yards allowed) led to the team’s first shutout since 2020 (coincidentally, also against the Jets).

Special shoutout to linebacker Bradley Chubb, who had himself a DAY on Sunday, with three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery. Chubb is now up to 9.5 sacks on the season, a team-high. That trade isn’t looking so bad anymore, is it?

“We took it personal from last week.”



My @nflnetwork @NFLGameDay 1-on-1 with Dolphins LB Bradley Chubb after he puts in an AFC Defensive Player of the Week worthy performance in 30-0 shutout win over Jets. pic.twitter.com/IeMUe1DPyu — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 17, 2023

Reason 2: Never Fear, The Penguin Is Here!

With Tyreek Hill sidelined through injury, there was only ever man who could step up in his absence—The Penguin. I am, of course, talking about Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle put on a show on against the Jets, and looked like his old self again. Though he’s quietly had a productive season (on pace for 86 receptions, 1,211 yards, and five touchdowns), Waddle’s performances this season haven’t quite felt the same as years past. Luckily for the Dolphins, he managed to recover that extra burst against a stingy Jets defense, and torched them for eight catches, 142 yards, and one touchdown.

Reason 3: Through the Air, Or On The Ground, We’re Always In Control

As the song goes, the Dolphins were in complete control for all four quarters against the Jets. No fumbles, no interceptions, just good, clean football.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was especially perfect through the air, completing 21 of 24 pass attempts (87%) for 224 yards, and a touchdown. And though Dolphins managed just 77 rushing yards on the ground, they protected the football (zero fumbles) and two of their scores came via veteran back Raheem Mostert. It was a complete offensive performance, and it’s one the Dolphins should build on going forward.

Game Preview:

Next week, the Dolphins host to the 10-4 Dallas Cowboys, who are coming off a 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 15. The Dolphins are 0-4 in their last four meetings against the Cowboys, with their last win dating back to 2003.

It’s a matchup with huge playoff and seeding implications for both teams, though not in the same conference.

What did you think about Miami’s performance in Week 15? Does the team give you confidence going forward? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!