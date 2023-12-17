Jets vs. Dolphins final score: Week 15 immediate reactions

The Miami Dolphins welcomed their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, into Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. The Week 15 contest concludes the annual two-game series between the clubs, following Miami’s Week 12 34-13 victory over the Jets in New York. This game would never be that close.

The Dolphins dominated the Jets from the opening kickoff and never took their foot off the gas. They learned from last week and crushed New York all game long.

Linebacker Bradley Chubb should find himself named the AFC defensive player of the week with a three-sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery, seven tackle day, though safety Brandon Jones with his two interceptions could give him some competition.

The Dolphins did all of this without wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the league’s leading receiver. After speculation that Miami would struggle without Hill on the field, the team made sure to end that discussion point early in the game.

The win keeps Miami clear in the AFC East title race as well as keeps the pressure on the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Dolphins are in the hunt to be the best team in the conference this year, but will have to face a gauntlet of games down the stretch, starting next week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Final Score

Jets 0 - 30 Dolphins

First Quarter Reactions

Miami started with the ball, opening their initial drive with two passes from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. A couple of plays later, Waddle jumped to make a catch, coming down hard on his back and holding his chest with an apparent injury. The gain was negated by a holding penalty on tackle Austin Jackson, leading to a 2nd-and-19. Two plays later, Miami punted.

Not having Hill on the field changes Miami’s offense, but the Dolphins clearly are going to be looking to get Waddle in rhythm quickly. Waddle held his chest after the injury, then headed into the medical tent. The Dolphins cannot afford to make mistakes, putting them behind the sticks and in long-yardage situations. If Waddle cannot return, they are going to have to make sure they are disciplined and do not crush themselves because it will be that much harder for the team to make up for the mistakes.

After the punt, the Jets started at their own 12-yard line. Miami forced them into a 3rd-and-6, but quarterback Zach Wilson was able to find wide receiver Xavier Gipson for an eight-yard gain and a first down. At the 24-yard line, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and linebacker Bradley Chubb were able to get to Wilson, stripping the quarterback on the sack with defensive tackle Zach Sieler recovering the ball at the Jets’ one-yard line.

Defense seems ready to step up. Chubb was in on the sack and made a one-yard tackle for loss on running back Breece Hall earlier on the drive. Great stuff. Sieler just missed a second-straight game with a touchdown,

Mostert started the drive with a run for no gain. On second down, the running back was again stuffed, this time for a one-yard loss. Finally, on the third-straight run attempt, Mostert was able to bounce outside and find space to get into the endzone for the Miami lead. Dolphins 7-0.

Mostert’s touchdown sets a new Dolphins record with 19 touchdowns on the season. The good news was Waddle was back on the field for Miami.

The Jets looked to respond but found themselves in a 3rd-and-6 hole early in the drive. Wilson connected with tight end Tyler Conklin for seven yards, giving New York a first down. After an incomplete pass and a screen to running back Dalvin Cook for six yards, the Jets failed to convert on third down. They lined up for a punt, with a direct snap to the up-back, but Miami perfectly read the fake and stopped it for a one-yard loss. The Jets turned over the ball on downs at their own 41-yard line.

The special teams did a great job reading and stopping the fake punt attempt immediately. Still trying to figure out the decision by the Jets to try that fake. Tony Romo recognized the fake was coming. The Dolphins defense looked like they were expecting it the entire way. Just a strange time to do it.

Miami moved the ball fairly well on the drive, including passes to wide receiver Chase Claypool, running back DeVon Achane, tight end Durham Smythe, Mostert, and Waddle, but the drive also included an offsides penalty and a false start to end any momentum Miami had. They tried to draw the Jets offsides on 4th-and-5, taking the delay of game before kicking a 37-yard field goal. Dolphins 10-0.

Starting with the ball at the Jets’ 40-yard line, a field goal is disappointing. Miami cannot afford the penalties to continue. Ignoring the delay of game penalty the Dolphins purposely took, Miami already has three flags for 20 yards.

The quarter ended during Miami’s possession.

Second Quarter Reactions

New York’s possession went backward as Wilson was sacked on second down by Chubb, followed immediately by a delay of game penalty. The Jets punted on the three-and-out possession.

Chubb came to play today. His helmet slam last week cost Miami 15 yards, leading to a Titans touchdown, and the NFL fined him. He is looking to make up for it today, already with 1.5 sacks.

Mostert started the drive with a two-yard run, then Tagovailoa threw to Smythe for five yards. On 3rd-and-3, Tagovailoa was sacked for an eight-yard loss and Miami matched New York’s three-and-out possession.

Miami has started at the Jets’ 41-yard line and their 49-yard line on their last two possessions, coming away with just three points. The Dolphins have had the opportunity to put this game away early and just have not done it yet. They need to take away any hope from New York before a mistake kills them.

New York started their next possession with a three-yard run from Hall. After an incomplete pass, Wilson was sacked by Sieler for a six-yard loss. The Jets punted on another three-and-out possession.

The Dolphins defense is teeing off on Wilson right now. He does not have time to do anything. It has been nice.

Miami started the drive at their own 40-yard line. They also ended the drive from their own 40-yard line as Tagovailoa threw deep to Waddle for the 60-yard touchdown on the first play. Dolphins 17-0.

No Hill in the game, but the Dolphins are still capable of the long ball. People seem to have forgotten that Waddle is fast as well. Just a perfect play call and placement by Tagovailoa, then Waddle taking it the rest of the way.

The Jets began at their own 25-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Wilson found wide receiver Allen Lazard for a five-yard gain before Miami gave New York a free first down from an illegal contact penalty on cornerback Eli Apple. Two plays later, linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah sacked Wilson, the fourth time the quarterback had been pulled down on the day. An incomplete pass led to a punt after a five-play, nine-yard drive.

Miami’s defense is flying to the ball and shutting down everything New York tries to do. Everyone is getting in on the pressure of Wilson and the Jets cannot find space to move the ball at all.

The Dolphins began at their own 20-yard line with Mostert gaining three yards on a run. Six plays later, after an eight-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Waddle included an additional 15 yards for an unnecessary roughness penalty on the Jets, Tagovailoa threw to wide receiver Braxton Berrios for 12 yards and a first down at the Jets’ 35-yard line. After the two-minute warning, Tagovailoa threw to Waddle for 19 yards. Mostert, on the next play, ran for 19 yards, then finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown. Dolphins 24-0.

Good sustained drive for the Dolphins. They went 80 yards in 11 plays over 4:24, just chewing clock as they worked down the field for the score.

With just over a minute to play in the half, the Jets started with the ball at their own 25-yard line. They picked up a first down on two passes from new quarterback Trevor Siemian, who replaced Wilson to start the possession. Two incomplete passes and a sack by Chubb led to a punt with 12 seconds remaining in the half. The clock ran out during the kick.

Domination by the defense today. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and Wilkins helped Chubb on the play. Chubb now has 2.5 sacks on the day.

Halftime Reactions

This has been domination by the Dolphins in every aspect of the game. The defense has given up -10 yards passing through the first half after all the sacks. They have allowed 14 yards rushing. This is just the Dolphins defense looking to make up for last week.

And the offense is doing their part too. Tagovailoa has 15 complete passes on 17 attempts, with seven different receivers catching passes. Waddle is making up for no Hill on the field and has 118 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

This is just domination. The Dolphins cannot take their foot off the gas in the second half.

Third Quarter Reactions

New York began the second half with the ball, hoping to find some rhythm after the break. Siemian continued at quarterback, with Wilson remaining in the locker room. An offensive pass interference penalty backed up the Jets on second down, with two incomplete passes following. The Jets punted on a the three-and-out possession with a combined negative nine yards.

The Dolphins did not even need to do anything there. The Jets imploded on themselves to start the half.

Miami opened their first offensive possession of the half at the 50-yard line after the punt return from Berrios. After Mostert lost three yards, Tagovailoa was sacked for a five-yard loss. Facing 3rd-and-18, Achane took a screen pass and, with some assistance by offensive linemen shoving him forward, picked up 13 yards. On 4th-and-5 from the Jets 45-yard line, Tagovailoa threw over the middle to Waddle for a first down, with the receiver turning it into a 25-yard gain. A defensive hold and an encroachment penalty moved Miami to the Jets’ six-yard line, but they could not punch the ball in after a Mostert loss of seven yards. They settled for a field goal. Dolphins 27-0.

Maybe it is unrealistic at this point, but it feels like Miami’s offense should score every time they touch the ball. The field goal is fine, but it feels like they are giving up points when they are scoring touchdowns.

Siemian came out firing on the Jets possession, gaining six yards on a pass to wide receiver Garrett Wilson, 11 yards to Lazard, 18 yards to Wilson, and five yards to Wilson over the first seven plays of the drive. A defensive offside penalty on Wilkins on a 3rd-and-4 play from the Miami 38-yard line gave the Jets a first down on their first drive into Miami territory on the day. Siemian looked deep on the next play, but safety Brandon Jones picked off the pass and returned it 40 yards.

The first success for the Jets offense ends with Miami’s defense stepping up and taking away the ball. Again, just a dominating day for the Dolphins.

Two Mostert runs led to a 3rd-and-4, with Tagovailoa connecting with tight end Durham Smythe for the first down. Achane lost two yards on a first-down end-around attempt, followed by a one-yard loss on a pass from Tagovailoa into the flat to Cedrick Wilson. On 3rd-and-12, Tagovailoa found Smythe in the flat, with the tight end turning it upfield for a 10-yard gain. Achane converted the first down up the middle, taking the clock to the fourth quarter.

Fourth Quarter Reactions

Mostert picked up 18 yards to start the quarter, then appeared to have another 13 yards but a holding penalty negated it. Waddle took a pass in the flat, attempting to avoid the tackle, but lost a yard on the 1st-and-20 play. Achane gained 10 yards to bring up 3rd-and-11, but Tagoailvoa was sacked for a three-yard loss and a Miami field goal. Dolphins 30-0.

Again, not scoring touchdowns feels wrong, but more points in a blowout. The commentators were suggesting it, and they are probably right - it is time to pull Tagovailoa and make sure he is ready for next week against the Cowboys.

The first down play featured Siemian throwing to Conklin in the flat, with Elijah Campbell blowing up the tight end at the line of scrimmage. Running back Israel Abanikanda picked up 13 yards on the next play, then Gipson turned a slant into a 21-yard gain after an incomplete pass. A holding penalty two plays later backed the Jets into a 2nd-and-13, with an incomplete pass putting the pressure on Siemian and the offensive line on third down. Chubb did what Chubb has done all day, getting to Siemian, recording the sack, forced fumble, and recovering the loose ball.

Chubb has been ridiculous all day. He lost a half sack in a stat correction, however. The sack at the end of the first half was changed to a split sack between Chubb and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel - rightfully so. Chubb has three sacks on the day.

Miami replaced Tagovailoa, bringing in Mike White at quarterback as the game winds down. The team looked just to run the ball, eating as much clock as possible. Achane picked up three yards on the first down play, but a holding penalty followed by an illegal use of hands penalty backed Miami into a 2nd-and-24. Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr., picked up five yards to bring up a 3rd-and-19. White threw a short pass to Wilson for a one-yard gain, keeping the clock running but leading to a Dolphins punt.

The Dolphins had to prefer to see more of the clock eaten on the drive, but this is just a matter of getting to all zeroes at this point. Can the defense maintain the shutout is the only question remaining?

After a six-yard run from Abanikanda started the drive, but Siemian threw on every other play of the possession, losing two yards, gaining 10, gaining one, throwing incomplete, gaining nine yard, then three-straight incomplete passes. On 4th-and-10, Siemian looked deep, with Brandon Jones recording his second interception of the game.

Looks like the shutout will be maintained.

Jeff Wilson, Jr., ran for no gain on the first play, taking the clock to the two-minute warning. White knelt three times to run the clock down to 22 seconds with the punt.