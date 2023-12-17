Sunday Night Football: Baltimore Ravens @ Jacksonville Jaguars Live Thread & Game Information

The week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football features a showdown between the AFC North and the AFC South. The Baltimore Ravens will travel south to northeast Florida this week to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both squads enter the week in first place in their respective divisions. The Jaguars are coming off a second loss in a row last week to the Cleveland Browns, 27 to 31. The Ravens are on a three-game win streak coming into week fifteen, including their victory last week over the Los Angeles Rams, 37 to 31.

Baltimore Ravens (10-3) 1st AFC North @ Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) 1st AFC South