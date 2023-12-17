Week 15 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 14 Late Afternoon Games
Washington Commanders (4-9) 4th NFC East @ Los Angeles Rams (6-7) 2nd NFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Rams -6.5
- Over/Under: 49
San Francisco 49ers (10-3) 1st NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (3-10) 4th NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:05 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: 49ers -12.5
- Over/Under: 48.5
Dallas Cowboys (10-3) 1st NFC East @ Buffalo Bills (7-6) 2nd AFC East
- Where: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Bills -2
- Over/Under: 49
