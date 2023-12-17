NFL winners picks Week 15 2023: Sunday game expert predictions

After a three-game Saturday, the NFL’s Week 15 reaches the bulk of the schedule as Sunday arrives. There are 11 games on the slate for today, highlighted by the late afternoon slot’s Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills game and the night game featuring the Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars. The playoff implications for both the AFC and NFC playoff pictures are huge today.

The 1 p.m. ET games include the Atlanta Falcons at the Carolina Panthers, the Chicago Bears at the Cleveland Browns, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Green Bay Packers, the New York Jets at the Miami Dolphins, the New York Giants at the New Orleans Saints, the Houston Texans at the Tennessee Titans, and the Kansas City Chiefs at the New England Patriots.

The late afternoon games feature the San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals game and the Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams game, both of which will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Cowboys at Bills game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Ravens at Jaguars Sunday Night Football game begins at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight.

By now, you know that each week, our contributors here on The Phinsider pick their straight-up winners for each game. We track how they do throughout the year, crowning out season-long champion after the Super Bowl.

We also can make picks against the spread for each game, and some of our contributors make those picks. We use the odds for each game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday picks for Week 15. We will post our Monday night pick tomorrow.