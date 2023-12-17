Jets vs. Dolphins player prop bet odds: 5 bets to consider for Miami in Week 15

The Miami Dolphins come into Week 15 hoping to forget about a poor Week 14 performance. They host the New York Jets this afternoon, closing out the annual home-and-home series between the two AFC East rivals. The Dolphins are dealing with a myriad of injuries this week and will likely need some big individual performances to make up for players who may not be able to get on the field.

Who could have those big days? My weekly five Dolphins player prop bets, with the odds brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, are here to try to find the right players who could have those strong performances. I typically look for prop bets where I can pick the over, because why would I want to root for Dolphins players to have an under type of day? Last week, with the Dolphins struggling throughout the day, the over picks crushed me. I correctly predicted kicker Jason Sanders to go over 7.5 kicking points (9), but that is the only prop I correctly made.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s longest completion was under 40.5 (25), wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s longest reception was under 31.5 (25), running back DeVon Achane was under 56.5 rushing yards (47), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was under 0.25 sacks (0).

Just like the Dolphins, it is time to bounce back. Here are my five Dolphins prop bets to consider this week. All of these are available from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tua Tagovailoa, 35.5 yards longest passing completion

Over: -110 Under: -120

I am going to go right back to the longest passing completion bet and again think Tagovailoa is going to connect on at least one long pass. The Jets cornerbacks are really good, and Miami may or may not have Hill available for today’s game, but the offense works so well when they are able to work underneath, then break out the deep throw. Tagovailoa connects on one 40-ish yard pass in this game.

Raheem Mostert, Anytime touchdown

Moneyline: +105

All of the injuries and question marks about who will be playing on Sunday for the Dolphins have their prop bets limited. With no clear idea of who will be on the field and picking up stats, we are going to turn to the anytime scorer props. The Jets have the worst rush defense in the league - it has gotten better as the season progresses, but it has not been great. The Dolphins should feature Mostert and, as the league’s leader in rushing touchdowns this season, he should be able to get into the endzone again.

Christian Wilkins, 0.25 sacks

Over: +100; Under: -130

The first of two defensive prop bets, Wilkins is going to want to make an impact against the division rival Jets. Miami needs to force Jets quarterback Zach Wilson back to looking like the quarterback that was benched earlier this year. What better way than to hit him often and force him to start to worry about the pass rush.

Andrew Van Ginkel, 0.25 sacks

Over: +140; Under: -180

Van Ginkel is questionable for the game, but it feels like he will be on the field. This is the third week in a row I have gone with this bet, and I have been wrong the first two weeks. This will hit at some point.

Jason Sanders, 6.5 kicking points

Over: -110; Under: -120

Sanders has been over 7.5 kicking points the last two weeks (and I was 1-1 in picking the over/under). Coming down to a 6.5 total in a game the Dolphins have something to prove feels like a strong bet for the over.