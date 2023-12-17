New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

After what may be one of, if not the most disappointing losses this season our Miami Dolphins will tee it up again today, hoping to rebound against their bitter divisional rivals the New York Jets. Miami will have to overcome a myriad of injuries to key players this week if they hope to have some momentum going into an even tougher game against the Dallas Cowboys next week. The Jets, after losing five straight games, found themselves back in the win column last week with a 30 to 6 win over the Houston Texans.
Please use this live game thread to discuss this afternoon's game between your Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets.
New York Jets (5-8) 3rd AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (9-4) 1st AFC East
- Kickoff: 1:00 PM EST, Sunday, December 17th
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Lakes, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Streaming: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)
- TV Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson
- Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami (Miami Dolphins Radio Network Affiliate Stations)
- Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
- National Radio Broadcast: ESPN
- National Radio Broadcast Team: Steve Levy, Harry Douglas, Jeff Darlington
- SiriusXM Channels: Channel 382 (New York Jets), 227 (Miami Dolphins)
- Referees: Brad Rogers (Referee), Ramon George (Umpire), Kent Payne (Down Judge), Kevin Codey (Line Judge), Aaron Santi (Field Judge), Anthony Jeffries (Side Judge), Tyree Walton (Back Judge), Durwood Manley (Replay Official), Chad Wakefield (Replay Assistant)
- Head-to-Head: Miami Dolphins lead 58-56-1
- Most Recent Game Results: Miami Dolphins won 34-13 at New York, 2023 Week 12 (11/24/2023)
- Most Recent Game at Site Results: Miami Dolphins won 11-6 at Miami, 2022 Week 18 (01/08/2023)
- Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Miami Dolphins -8
- Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook: 37.5
- Weather:
- New York Jets SBNation Site: Gang Green Nation
- Gang Green Nation X (formally Twitter): @GangGreenNation
Injury Report:
- New York Jets - Out: Linebacker Zaire Barnes (hamstring - Saturday update); Wide receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle); Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles - IR); Doubtful: Offensive lineman Carter Warren (hip); Questionable: Running back Nick Bawden (knee); Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle); Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV (knee); Offensive lineman Max Mitchell (neck); Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (shoulder)
- Miami Dolphins - Out: Running back Chris Brooks (knee - IR; Saturday update); Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion); Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring); Questionable: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle); Running back De’Von Achane (toe); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle); Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Cornerback Xavien Howard (hip); Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique); Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique)
Practice Squad Elevations:
- Jets: Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball
- Dolphins: Cornerback Ethan Bonner, Running back Darrynton Evans
