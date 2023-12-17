New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

After what may be one of, if not the most disappointing losses this season our Miami Dolphins will tee it up again today, hoping to rebound against their bitter divisional rivals the New York Jets. Miami will have to overcome a myriad of injuries to key players this week if they hope to have some momentum going into an even tougher game against the Dallas Cowboys next week. The Jets, after losing five straight games, found themselves back in the win column last week with a 30 to 6 win over the Houston Texans.

New York Jets (5-8) 3rd AFC East @ Miami Dolphins (9-4) 1st AFC East

Injury Report:

New York Jets - Out: Linebacker Zaire Barnes (hamstring - Saturday update); Wide receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle); Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles - IR); Doubtful: Offensive lineman Carter Warren (hip); Questionable: Running back Nick Bawden (knee); Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle); Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV (knee); Offensive lineman Max Mitchell (neck); Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (shoulder)

Miami Dolphins - Out: Running back Chris Brooks (knee - IR; Saturday update); Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion); Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring); Questionable: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle); Running back De'Von Achane (toe); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle); Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Cornerback Xavien Howard (hip); Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique); Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique)

Practice Squad Elevations: