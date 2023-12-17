With Injuries Starting to Mount, Tua Tagovailoa Needs to Show the World Why He is #Elite — and the Dolphins QB of the future.

It’s December, and as the weather changes, so do the Miami Dolphins' playoff hopes. Miami went from a 99% chance to 96% in less than a week (I forget where I read this, but I swear I saw it somewhere). And with a loss to the New York Jets this week, things could go downhill fast.

Now Tyreek Hill is officially out for today’s matchup vs. the Jets, and there’s only one question on everyone’s mind: can Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins’ offense go toe-to-toe with one of the best defenses in football without their star wide receiver?

They want to know if Tua Tagovailoa — a quarterback that many ignorantly say is a system quarterback and can’t win without his supporting cast — can step up with Miami’s AFC East aspirations slowly starting to deteriorate and produce without the best wide receiver in football.

The naysayers want to know if he can win a game of this magnitude and prove he is the quarterback many Dolphins fans have clamored for since Dan Marino retired. Despite not having Hill. And — oh, yeah! — he won’t have anything resembling the team’s best five players starting on the offensive line. Terron Armstead might be back, but with Connor Williams out for the season and plenty of questions at both guard positions, it will be interesting to see how they hold up against the Jets’ interior defensive line.

For weeks, many have argued and teeter-tottered over who is the real MVP and player that keeps Miami’s offense churning. Last week, we saw how McDaniel’s offense turned into a pumpkin without Hill. Even I — a lifetime Tua Tagovailoa stan — began to wonder if Hill was the true MVP. But then I remembered how Miami’s offense looked without Tua last season. Yes, they went toe-to-toe with the Buffalo Bills in the WildCard round, but they were a shell of themselves — much like last week without Hill.

This week, Tagovailoa must rely heavily on his college teammate Jaylen Waddle and other wide receivers, such as Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen, and Chase Claypool. There’s also the opportunity for the backs to get more involved in the passing game, as we saw with rookie running back De’Von Achane a week ago. And again, it’s not just Hill that the Dolphins are missing. The team will be without its starting left guard Isaiah Wynn (Out for the season), right guard Robert Hunt, and Center Connor Williams (Out For the season).

Can Tua Tagovailoa overcome all the injuries and prove to the world he’s the #Elite quarterback so many Dolphins fans believe he is? I think he can — and he will because Tua Tagovailoa is that guy. He is Miami’s quarterback of the future and a legit MVP candidate. #InTuaTagovailoaWeTrust

Do you think Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will overcome so many injuries and take out their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets? Is this a must-win game for the Dolphins? Who will step up in Tyreek Hill’s absence? Let us know in the comments section below!