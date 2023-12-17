Dolphins vs. Jets: How to watch, TV schedule, odds, online stream and more

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a disappointing Week 14 loss to the Tennessee Titans and are now looking to right the ship as they host the New York Jets in Week 15. This is the second meeting between the AFC East rivals in 2023, with Miami winning in Week 12 at New York 34-13. Will the Dolphins be able to put Week 14 behind them and get back to competing for the top seed in the AFC playoff picture or can the Jets put Miami’s playoff ambitions in jeopardy?

The Dolphins are 9-4 this season, sitting in the second position in the AFC standings as the leader of the AFC East. A win against the Jets keep them in the running for the top spot in the conference, which would give them home-field advantage for the playoffs and a bye during Wild Card Weekend. A loss puts the division title in danger.

The Jets are 5-8 this season, trying to keep ahold of slim playoff chances. A loss could lead to them being eliminated from postseason contention and likely mean quarterback Aaron Rodgers has no reason to return this season after an Achilles tear in Week 1.

This game opened with the Dolphins favored by 12 points, but it has moved closer to the Jets throughout the week, largely due to Miami’s numerous injuries. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the league’s leader in receiving yards, is questionable for the game, while the Dolphins’ offensive line is a question mark at nearly every position.

The line on Sunday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, has moved to Miami favored by eight points. The point total is set at 37.5. The Dolphins are -380 on the moneyline while the Jets are +300.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Broadcast: CBS

TV Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Paramount+; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Broadcast: ESPN

National Radio Broadcast Team: Steve Levy, Harry Douglas, Jeff Darlington

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network affiliate stations

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 382 (Jets), 227 (Dolphins)

Referees: Brad Rogers (Referee), Ramon George (Umpire), Kent Payne (Down Judge), Kevin Codey (Line Judge), Aaron Santi (Field Judge), Anthony Jeffries (Side Judge), Tyree Walton (Back Judge), Durwood Manley (Replay Official), Chad Wakefield (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Dolphins -8 | Total: 37.5

Jersey Combinations:

Icy whites on Sunday pic.twitter.com/aAghbYsSg5 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 16, 2023

Injury Report:

Jets - Out: Linebacker Zaire Barnes (hamstring - Saturday update); Wide receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle); Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles - IR); Doubtful: Offensive lineman Carter Warren (hip); Questionable: Running back Nick Bawden (knee); Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle); Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV (knee); Offensive lineman Max Mitchell (neck); Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (shoulder)

Linebacker Zaire Barnes (hamstring - Saturday update); Wide receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle); Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles - IR); Offensive lineman Carter Warren (hip); Running back Nick Bawden (knee); Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (ankle); Defensive lineman Will McDonald IV (knee); Offensive lineman Max Mitchell (neck); Offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (shoulder) Dolphins - Out: Running back Chris Brooks (knee - IR; Saturday update); Safety DeShon Elliott (concussion); Offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring); Questionable: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle); Running back De’Von Achane (toe); Tackle Terron Armstead (knee / ankle); Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf); Safety Jevon Holland (knees); Cornerback Xavien Howard (hip); Offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique); Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique)

Practice Squad Elevations:

Jets: Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes, Linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball Dolphins: Cornerback Ethan Bonner, Running back Darrynton Evans

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Tanner Conner, TE - 3 elevations (Week 6-7, 13) Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) - Released/retired Robbie Chosen, WR - 2 elevation (Week 3, 11) - Promoted in Week 4; Waived and added back to practice squad in Week 11; Promoted in Week 12 Darrynton Evans, RB - 2 elevations (Weeks 12, 15) Quinton Bell, LB - 1 elevation (Week 14) Ethan Bonner, CB - 1 elevation (Week 15) Ryan Hayes, OT - 1 elevation (Week 14) Chasen Hines, OL - 1 elevation (Week 11) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster.

Weather: 76°F, Sunny

Head-to-Head: Miami 58-56-1

Most Recent Game Results: Dolphins 34-13 at New York, 2023 Week 12 (11/24/23)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 11-6 at Miami, 2022 Week 18 (1/8/23)

AFC East standings (through Week 15 Saturday):

1 - Miami Dolphins (9-4)

2 - Buffalo Bills (7-6) - 2 GB

3 - New York Jets (5-8) - 4 GB

4 - New England Patriots (3-10) - E

AFC playoff picture (through Week 15 Saturday):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (10-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Miami Dolphins (9-4, AFC East leader)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-5, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (8-5, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Cincinnati Bengals (8-6, Wild Card 2 position)**

7 - Indianapolis Colts (8-6, Wild Card 3 position)**

Houston Texans (7-6)

Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)**

Denver Broncos (7-7)**

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

New York Jets (5-8)

Tennessee Titans (5-8)*

Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)*

Eliminated:

New England Patriots (3-10)

*Week 15 Thursday Night Football.

** Saturday game complete.

Tiebreaks:

Chiefs over Jaguars based on head-to-head results

Bengals over Colts based on head-to-head results

Texans over Bills based on AFC winning percentage

Steelers over Broncos based on AFC winning percentage

Jets over Titans based on strength of victory

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 15 Saturday)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (10-3, NFC West leader) - Clinched playoff berth

2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-3, NFC East leader)

3 - Detroit Lions (10-4, NFC North leader)**

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, NFC South leader)

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Minnesota Vikings (7-7, Wild Card 2 position)**

7 - Green Bay Packers (6-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

New Orleans Saints (6-7)

New York Giants (5-8)

Chicago Bears (5-8)

Washington Commanders (4-9)

Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Eliminated:

Carolina Panthers (1-12)

**Saturday game complete

Tiebreaks:

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage (divisional tiebreak); 49ers over Cowboys based on head-to-head results

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage

Buccaneers over Falcons based on common opponent winning percentage; Buccaneers over Saints based on head-to-head results

Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Packers over Rams based on head-to-head results and Packers over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Rams over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Seahawks over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results

Giants over Bears based on NFC winning percentage