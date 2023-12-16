Miami Dolphins elevate CB Ethan Bonner and RB Darrynton Evans to the active roster for Sunday’s game

The Miami Dolphins have elevated cornerback Ethan Bonner and running back Darrynton Evans to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. Miami has eight players questionable for the AFC East battle, including rookie running back De’Von Achane and cornerback Xavien Howard.

Achane, averaging 9.2 yards per carry and has seven touchdowns in seven games this season, missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a toe injury. Howard was limited on Thursday and Friday due to a hip injury. Evans last played on Nov. 24 against the New York Jets, carrying the ball twice for 16 games. Achane didn’t see the field after being limited by a knee injury throughout the week.

Bonner, an undrafted college free agent from Stanford, hasn’t played this season after signing to Miami’s practice squad on May 12. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio mentioned Cam Smith, Eli Apple, and Kader Kohou as possible options if Howard can’t go.