Dolphins fan confidence plummets after loss to Titans with Jets looming in Week 15

Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season was not kind to the Miami Dolphins. Injuries mounted all over the roster for the club, and their execution was just off throughout their Monday Night Football performance against the Tennessee Titans. Miami was able to take a fourth-quarter lead even as everything seemed to be going wrong for them, but then gave it all up in the final three minutes of the game to lose 28-27.

Heading into Week 15, needing to get back on track, the Dolphins are set to host the New York Jets in the second half of the AFC East rivals’ annual home-and-home series. Miami won the first meeting 34-13, but injuries will not make Sunday’s game an easy one for the Dolphins.

Miami ruled out of Sunday’s game safety DeShon Elliott with a concussion and guard Robert Hunt with continuing hamstring issues. The questionable category on the injury report included wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle), running back De’Von Achane (toe), tackle Terron Armstead (knee and ankle), running back Chris Brooks (knee), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip), tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique). Miami’s injuries span the entire roster and include many key starters and contributors. It could be an uphill battle for Miami against the Jets.

A week after our SB Nation Reacts poll, brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, set a new record for Miami with a 99 percent favorable rating, how are the fans feeling about the Dolphins now?

Dolphins’ fan confidence

After setting the all-time high mark of 99 percent of the fans saying they are confident in the direction of the team, the floor fell out of the poll responses this week. Suddenly, the Dolphins only have 40 percent of the fans believing the team is headed in the right direction.

That is a dramatic change in the trust in the team by the fans. Without actually having tracked the week-to-week rises or falls in our polls over the last several years, it feels like a 40-percent drop must be the all-time fall for a one-week span. The week-by-week graph shows just how precipitous the fall was this week, creating a cliff in the poll results.

Will a win over the Jets bring the poll back up and get the fan base back behind the team? Falling from nearly unanimous consent to 60 percent of the responses reflecting a negative view of the team’s direction is dramatic. Will the fans’ emotions subside after Sunday’s game?

2023 fan confidence history (poll taken after results from listed week):

Preseason - 83%

Week 1 - 97%

Week 2 - 97%

Week 3 - 98%

Week 4 - 89%

Week 5 - 94%

Week 6 - 98%

Week 7 - 75%

Week 8 - 95%

Week 9 - 93%

Week 10 - 94%

Week 11 - 92%

Week 12 - 96%

Week 13 - 99%

Week 14 - 40%

What was the biggest surprise in Week 14? (National survey)

The national survey, distributed via email, asked one question this week of which Dolphins fans are interested. By far, the national responses indicated the biggest surprise of the week was the Titans’ upset victory over Miami. The results showed 46 percent of the fans selecting the Titans win, with the Chicago Bears beating the Detroit Lions coming in second with just 21 percent of the vote.

No one really expected the Titans to come away with the win last week. It does make sense as to why the Dolphins fan confidence result dropped this week.

