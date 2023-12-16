NFL playoff picture 2023: Live standings, clinching, elimination scenarios - Week 15

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL regular season is underway. After the Las Vegas Raiders crushed the Los Angeles Chargers in the Thursday Night Football opener to the week, we have three games on Saturday. Throughout weekend and into the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, we are tracking the latest updates to the NFL standings and the AFC and NFC playoff pictures.
The AFC playoff picture opened the week with the Baltimore Ravens sitting on top of the standings followed by the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Indianapolis Colts held the three wild card positions for the conference.
The NFC’s bracket saw the San Francisco 49ers begin the week in the top spot and having become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season. The Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rounded out the four division leader seedings. The Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers were in the wildcard positions.
Below you will find the live standings throughout the weekend. We also track the elimination and clinching scenarios for the weekend.
Last update: 12:52 p.m. ET, Saturday
AFC playoff picture (through Week 15 Thursday Night Football):
1 - Baltimore Ravens (10-3, AFC North leader)
2 - Miami Dolphins (9-4, AFC East leader)
3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-5, AFC West leader)
4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)
5 - Cleveland Browns (8-5, Wild Card 1 position)
6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)
7 - Indianapolis Colts (7-6, Wild Card 3 position)
Houston Texans (7-6)
Denver Broncos (7-6)
Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) - Kicked off
Buffalo Bills (7-6)
Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
New York Jets (5-8)
Tennessee Titans (5-8)*
Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)*
Eliminated:
New England Patriots (3-10)
*Week 15 Thursday Night Football.
Tiebreaks:
- Chiefs over Jaguars based on head-to-head results
- Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Bills and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage; Steelers over Colts based on common game winning percentage
- Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Bills, Bengals, and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage
- Texans over Bills, Bengals, and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage
- Broncos over Bills based on head-to-head results; Broncos over Bengals based on AFC winning percentage
- Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results
- Jets over Titans based on strength of victor
AFC Clinching Scenarios Week 15
Ravens clinch playoff berth with:
- Raven win and Broncos loss/tie and Bills loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Broncos loss/tie and Browns loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Broncos loss/tie and Steelers loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Broncos loss/tie and Texans loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Bills loss/tie and Browns loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Bills loss/tie and Steelers loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Bills loss/tie and Texans loss/tie OR
- Ravens win and Browns loss/tie and Steelers-Colts tie OR
- Ravens win and Texas loss/tie and Steelers-Colts tie OR
- Various combinations of a Ravens tie with other losses and/or ties in the AFC results
AFC Elimination Scenarios Week 15
Bengals can be eliminated from AFC North division title with:
- Bengals loss OR
- Bengals tie and Ravens tie OR
- Ravens win
Chargers can be eliminated from AFC West division title with:
- Chiefs win/tie OR
- Broncos win
The Chargers can also be eliminated from the playoffs if either of those results happen and a a bunch of other results also happen. It is unlikely, but it could happen.
Jets can be eliminated from playoffs with:
- Jets loss and Bills win and Steelers-Colts do not tie OR
- Jets loss and Bills win and Texans win/tie OR
- Jets loss and Bills win and Bengals win/tie OR
- Jets loss and Bills win and Broncos win OR
- Jets loss and Colts win and Bengals win and Texans win/tie OR
- Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Colts win and Bengals win OR
- Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Steelers win and Texans win OR
- Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Steelers win and Texans tie and Broncos win OR
- Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Steelers tie and Bengals win/tie and Texans win/tie OR
- Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Steelers tie and Bengals win/tie and Broncos win OR
- Jets loss and Steelers tie and Bengals win/tie and Texans win/tie and Broncos win
Steelers can be eliminated from AFC North division title with:
- Steelers loss and Ravens win/tie OR
- Steelers tie and Ravens win
Steelers can be eliminated from playoffs with:
- Steelers loss and Ravens win/tie OR
- Steelers loss and Dolphins win/tie OR
- Steelers tie and Ravens win OR
- Steelers tie and Ravens tie and Dolphins win
Titans can be eliminated from AFC South division title with:
- Titans loss OR
- Titans tie and Jaguars win
Titans can be eliminated from playoffs with:
- Titans loss and Steelers-Colts do not tie OR
- Titans loss and Bengals win/tie OR
- Titans loss and Broncos win
NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 14)
1 - San Francisco 49ers (10-3, NFC West leader) - Clinched playoff berth
2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-3, NFC East leader)
3 - Detroit Lions (9-4, NFC North leader)
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, NFC South leader)
5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-3, Wild Card 1 position)
6 - Minnesota Vikings (7-6, Wild Card 2 position) - Kicked off
7 - Green Bay Packers (6-7, Wild Card 3 position)
Los Angeles Rams (6-7)
Seattle Seahawks (6-7)
Atlanta Falcons (6-7)
New Orleans Saints (6-7)
New York Giants (5-8)
Chicago Bears (5-8)
Washington Commanders (4-9)
Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
Eliminated:
Carolina Panthers (1-12)
Tiebreaks:
- Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage (divisional tiebreak); 49ers over Cowboys based on head-to-head results
- Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage
- Buccaneers over Falcons based on common opponent winning percentage; Buccaneers over Saints based on head-to-head results
- Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak);Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Packers over Rams based on head-to-head results and Packers over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage
- Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Rams over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage
- Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Seahawks over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage
- Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results
Week 15 NFC Clinching Scenarios
Cowboys can clinch playoff berth with:
- Cowboys win OR
- Rams loss/tie and Seahawks loss/tie OR
- Packers loss and Rams loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie OR
- Packers loss and Falcons loss/tie and Seahawks loss/tie OR
- Packers loss and Falcons loss/tie and Lions loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and Seahawks loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and Lions loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers loss and 49ers loss/tie and Lions loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers loss and Lions loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers-Packers tie and Rams loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers-Packers tie and Seahawks loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers-packers tie and Lions win/tie OR
- Seahawks loss/tie and Vikings loss and Cowboys clinch strength of victory tiebreak over Falcons
Lions can clinch playoff berth with:
- Lions win and Seahawks loss/tie and Packers loss/tie OR
- Lions win and Seahawks loss/tie and Vikings loss/tie OR
- Lions win and Seahawks loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR
- Lions win and Rams loss/tie and Vikings loss/tie and Buccaneers loss OR
- Lions win and Rams loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie and Packers loss OR
- Lions win and Rams loss/tie and Vikings loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie OR
- Lions win and Buccaneers-Packers tie and Rams loss/tie OR
- Lions tie and Buccaneers-Packers do not tie and Seahawks loss and Rams loss OR
- Lions tie and Rams loss and Seahawks loss and Falcons loss OR
- Lions tie and Packers loss and Seahawks loss and Falcons loss/tie OR
- Lions loss and Vikings loss and Seahawks loss and Rams loss OR
- Lions tie and Buccaneers-Packers tie and Vikings loss and Seahawks loss and Rams tie OR
- Lions tie and Buccaneers-Packers tie and Vikings loss and Rams loss and Falcons loss/tie OR
- Lions tie and Buccaneers-Packers tie and Vikings loss and Rams loss and Falcons loss/tie
Eagles can clinch playoff berth with:
- Eagles win OR
- Packers loss and Falcons loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR
- Packers loss and Falcons loss/tie and 49ers win/tie and Lions win OR
- Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and 49ers win/tie and Lions win OR
- Vikings loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR
- Vikings loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie and 49ers win/tie and Lions win OR
- Buccaneers-Packers tie and Rams loss/tie OR
- Buccaneers-Packers tie and 49ers win/tie and Lions win
49ers can clinch NFC West division title with:
- 49ers win/tie OR
- Rams loss/tie
Week 15 NFC Elimination Scenarios
Cardinals can be eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Cardinals loss OR
- Cardinals tie and Rams win/tie OR
- Cardinals tie and Packers win OR
- Cardinals tie and Buccaneers win OR
- Cardinals tie and Falcons win/tie OR
- Cardinals tie and Bears win/tie OR
- Cardinals tie and Seahawks win OR
- Cardinals tie and Giants win OR
- Rams win and Vikings win/tie OR
- Rams win and Packers win/tie OR
- Rams win and Saints win/tie and Bears win and Falcons win/tie OR
- Rams win and Saints win/tie and Bears tie and Falcons win OR
- Rams tie and Vikings win/tie and Giants win and Buccaneers win/tie and Falcons win and Bears win/tie OR
- Rams tie and Vikings win/tie and Saints win/tie and Packers win and Falcons win and Bears win/tie OR
- Rams tie and Vikings win/tie and Saints win/tie and Packers win and Falcons tie and Bears win OR
- Rams tie and Vikings win/tie and Packers tie and Falcons win and Bears win OR
- Vikings win/tie and Packers win and Saints win and Falcons win and Bears win/tie OR
- Vikings win/tie and Packers win and Saints win and Falcons tie and Bears win OR
- Vikings win/tie and Packers tie and Saints win/tie and Falcons win and Bears win
Rams can be eliminated from NFC West division title with:
- Rams loss OR
- 49ers win/tie
Packers can be eliminated from NFC North division title with:
- Packers loss OR
- Packers tie and Lions win OR
- Packers tie and Lions tie and Vikings ite OR
- Packers tie and Vikings win OR
- Lions win and Vikings win
Commanders can be eliminated from playoff contention with:
- Commanders loss OR
- Commanders tie and Vikings loss/tie and Bears win and Falcons win and Packers win and Saints win
