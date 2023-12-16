NFL playoff picture 2023: Live standings, clinching, elimination scenarios - Week 15

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL regular season is underway. After the Las Vegas Raiders crushed the Los Angeles Chargers in the Thursday Night Football opener to the week, we have three games on Saturday. Throughout weekend and into the Monday Night Football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, we are tracking the latest updates to the NFL standings and the AFC and NFC playoff pictures.

The AFC playoff picture opened the week with the Baltimore Ravens sitting on top of the standings followed by the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Indianapolis Colts held the three wild card positions for the conference.

The NFC’s bracket saw the San Francisco 49ers begin the week in the top spot and having become the first team to clinch a playoff berth this season. The Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rounded out the four division leader seedings. The Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, and Green Bay Packers were in the wildcard positions.

Below you will find the live standings throughout the weekend. We also track the elimination and clinching scenarios for the weekend.

Last update: 12:52 p.m. ET, Saturday

AFC playoff picture (through Week 15 Thursday Night Football):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (10-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Miami Dolphins (9-4, AFC East leader)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-5, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (8-5, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Indianapolis Colts (7-6, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (7-6)

Denver Broncos (7-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) - Kicked off

Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

New York Jets (5-8)

Tennessee Titans (5-8)*

Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)*

Eliminated:

New England Patriots (3-10)

*Week 15 Thursday Night Football.

Tiebreaks:

Chiefs over Jaguars based on head-to-head results

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Bills and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage; Steelers over Colts based on common game winning percentage

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Bills, Bengals, and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage

Texans over Bills, Bengals, and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage

Broncos over Bills based on head-to-head results; Broncos over Bengals based on AFC winning percentage

Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results

Jets over Titans based on strength of victor

AFC Clinching Scenarios Week 15

Ravens clinch playoff berth with:

Raven win and Broncos loss/tie and Bills loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Broncos loss/tie and Browns loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Broncos loss/tie and Steelers loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Broncos loss/tie and Texans loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Bills loss/tie and Browns loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Bills loss/tie and Steelers loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Bills loss/tie and Texans loss/tie OR

Ravens win and Browns loss/tie and Steelers-Colts tie OR

Ravens win and Texas loss/tie and Steelers-Colts tie OR

Various combinations of a Ravens tie with other losses and/or ties in the AFC results

AFC Elimination Scenarios Week 15

Bengals can be eliminated from AFC North division title with:

Bengals loss OR

Bengals tie and Ravens tie OR

Ravens win

Chargers can be eliminated from AFC West division title with:

Chiefs win/tie OR

Broncos win

The Chargers can also be eliminated from the playoffs if either of those results happen and a a bunch of other results also happen. It is unlikely, but it could happen.

Jets can be eliminated from playoffs with:

Jets loss and Bills win and Steelers-Colts do not tie OR

Jets loss and Bills win and Texans win/tie OR

Jets loss and Bills win and Bengals win/tie OR

Jets loss and Bills win and Broncos win OR

Jets loss and Colts win and Bengals win and Texans win/tie OR

Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Colts win and Bengals win OR

Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Steelers win and Texans win OR

Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Steelers win and Texans tie and Broncos win OR

Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Steelers tie and Bengals win/tie and Texans win/tie OR

Jets loss and Browns win/tie and Steelers tie and Bengals win/tie and Broncos win OR

Jets loss and Steelers tie and Bengals win/tie and Texans win/tie and Broncos win

Steelers can be eliminated from AFC North division title with:

Steelers loss and Ravens win/tie OR

Steelers tie and Ravens win

Steelers can be eliminated from playoffs with:

Steelers loss and Ravens win/tie OR

Steelers loss and Dolphins win/tie OR

Steelers tie and Ravens win OR

Steelers tie and Ravens tie and Dolphins win

Titans can be eliminated from AFC South division title with:

Titans loss OR

Titans tie and Jaguars win

Titans can be eliminated from playoffs with:

Titans loss and Steelers-Colts do not tie OR

Titans loss and Bengals win/tie OR

Titans loss and Broncos win

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 14)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (10-3, NFC West leader) - Clinched playoff berth

2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-3, NFC East leader)

3 - Detroit Lions (9-4, NFC North leader)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, NFC South leader)

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Minnesota Vikings (7-6, Wild Card 2 position) - Kicked off

7 - Green Bay Packers (6-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

New Orleans Saints (6-7)

New York Giants (5-8)

Chicago Bears (5-8)

Washington Commanders (4-9)

Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Eliminated:

Carolina Panthers (1-12)

Tiebreaks:

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage (divisional tiebreak); 49ers over Cowboys based on head-to-head results

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC East win percentage

Buccaneers over Falcons based on common opponent winning percentage; Buccaneers over Saints based on head-to-head results

Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak);Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Packers over Rams based on head-to-head results and Packers over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Rams over Seahawks based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Rams over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Seahawks over Falcons based on NFC winning percentage

Falcons over Saints based on head-to-head results

Week 15 NFC Clinching Scenarios

Cowboys can clinch playoff berth with:

Cowboys win OR

Rams loss/tie and Seahawks loss/tie OR

Packers loss and Rams loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie OR

Packers loss and Falcons loss/tie and Seahawks loss/tie OR

Packers loss and Falcons loss/tie and Lions loss/tie OR

Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR

Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and Seahawks loss/tie OR

Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and Lions loss/tie OR

Buccaneers loss and 49ers loss/tie and Lions loss/tie OR

Buccaneers loss and Lions loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR

Buccaneers-Packers tie and Rams loss/tie OR

Buccaneers-Packers tie and Seahawks loss/tie OR

Buccaneers-packers tie and Lions win/tie OR

Seahawks loss/tie and Vikings loss and Cowboys clinch strength of victory tiebreak over Falcons

Lions can clinch playoff berth with:

Lions win and Seahawks loss/tie and Packers loss/tie OR

Lions win and Seahawks loss/tie and Vikings loss/tie OR

Lions win and Seahawks loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR

Lions win and Rams loss/tie and Vikings loss/tie and Buccaneers loss OR

Lions win and Rams loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie and Packers loss OR

Lions win and Rams loss/tie and Vikings loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie OR

Lions win and Buccaneers-Packers tie and Rams loss/tie OR

Lions tie and Buccaneers-Packers do not tie and Seahawks loss and Rams loss OR

Lions tie and Rams loss and Seahawks loss and Falcons loss OR

Lions tie and Packers loss and Seahawks loss and Falcons loss/tie OR

Lions loss and Vikings loss and Seahawks loss and Rams loss OR

Lions tie and Buccaneers-Packers tie and Vikings loss and Seahawks loss and Rams tie OR

Lions tie and Buccaneers-Packers tie and Vikings loss and Rams loss and Falcons loss/tie OR

Lions tie and Buccaneers-Packers tie and Vikings loss and Rams loss and Falcons loss/tie

Eagles can clinch playoff berth with:

Eagles win OR

Packers loss and Falcons loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR

Packers loss and Falcons loss/tie and 49ers win/tie and Lions win OR

Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR

Buccaneers loss and Vikings loss/tie and 49ers win/tie and Lions win OR

Vikings loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie and Rams loss/tie OR

Vikings loss/tie and Falcons loss/tie and 49ers win/tie and Lions win OR

Buccaneers-Packers tie and Rams loss/tie OR

Buccaneers-Packers tie and 49ers win/tie and Lions win

49ers can clinch NFC West division title with:

49ers win/tie OR

Rams loss/tie

Week 15 NFC Elimination Scenarios

Cardinals can be eliminated from playoff contention with:

Cardinals loss OR

Cardinals tie and Rams win/tie OR

Cardinals tie and Packers win OR

Cardinals tie and Buccaneers win OR

Cardinals tie and Falcons win/tie OR

Cardinals tie and Bears win/tie OR

Cardinals tie and Seahawks win OR

Cardinals tie and Giants win OR

Rams win and Vikings win/tie OR

Rams win and Packers win/tie OR

Rams win and Saints win/tie and Bears win and Falcons win/tie OR

Rams win and Saints win/tie and Bears tie and Falcons win OR

Rams tie and Vikings win/tie and Giants win and Buccaneers win/tie and Falcons win and Bears win/tie OR

Rams tie and Vikings win/tie and Saints win/tie and Packers win and Falcons win and Bears win/tie OR

Rams tie and Vikings win/tie and Saints win/tie and Packers win and Falcons tie and Bears win OR

Rams tie and Vikings win/tie and Packers tie and Falcons win and Bears win OR

Vikings win/tie and Packers win and Saints win and Falcons win and Bears win/tie OR

Vikings win/tie and Packers win and Saints win and Falcons tie and Bears win OR

Vikings win/tie and Packers tie and Saints win/tie and Falcons win and Bears win

Rams can be eliminated from NFC West division title with:

Rams loss OR

49ers win/tie

Packers can be eliminated from NFC North division title with:

Packers loss OR

Packers tie and Lions win OR

Packers tie and Lions tie and Vikings ite OR

Packers tie and Vikings win OR

Lions win and Vikings win

Commanders can be eliminated from playoff contention with: