Jets vs. Dolphins Week 15 preview, in-game coverage, updates, and analysis

The Miami Dolphins are looking to complete the season-sweep over the New York Jets in Week 15. Can they do it and rebound from a rough Week 14 loss? We preview the game and collect all our pre-, in-, and post-game analysis for you right here.

Week 14 did not go as expected by anyone around the Miami Dolphins organization or the fan base. The Tennessee Titans came into South Florida and smacked the Dolphins early in the game. Miami responded in the second half, pulling out to a 14-point lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Titans scored 15 points in the last few minutes of the contest and Miami dropped to 9-4 on the season. What should have been another step on the Dolphins’ journey to the top seed in the AFC playoff picture instead has led to questions, concerns, and a seemingly must-win game against the New York Jets in Week 15.

Miami beat the Jets in Week 12, leaving New York with the 34-13 victory. They welcome their AFC East rivals to South Florida for a Week 15 contest. The Dolphins are looking to right last week’s wrongs and to complete the season sweep of their AFC East rivals, but they may be doing it severely undermanned.

During last week’s loss, the Dolphins were decimated by injuries. In a season in which the Dolphins have excelled at “next-man-up,” Week 15 may be too much of a stretch for Miami. Starting center Connor Williams sustained an ACL injury during the Titans game and is now on injured reserve. Backup center Liam Eichenberg, who has also been serving as a starting guard due to other injuries, is on the injury report this week and is questionable for Sunday. Both of Miami’s starting tackles, Terron Armstead on the left and Austin Jackson on the right, are also questionable on the injury report, while guard Robert Hunt has been ruled out of the game.

The offensive line is just one of Miami’s many concerns regarding injuries this week. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the league leader in receiving yards, is questionable after missing large portions of last week’s game with an ankle injury. Running back De’Von Achane is also questionable.

On the defense, Miami has ruled out safety DeShon Elliott, while safety Jeovon Holland, cornerback Xavien Howard, and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel are all questionable. Just a couple of weeks ago, Miami was one of the healthiest teams in the league. Heading into Week 15, they have question marks in every unit on the roster.

Miami, averaging 423.6 yards per game this season, remains the top-ranked offense in the league, with the top-ranked passing offense (279.2), the second-ranked rushing offense (144.5), and the second-ranked scoring offense (31.6). The Dolphins defense in ranked ninth overall, allowing 308.1 yards per game. They are 12th against the pass (212.5), seventh against the run (95.5), and 21st in points allowed (22.6).

The Jets are last in total offense (266.8), 29th-ranked passing offense (152.1), the 30th-ranked rushing offense (89.8), and the 29th-ranked scoring offense (15.5). The Jets have the fifth-ranked defense (299.0), the second-ranked passing defense (167.2), the 28th-ranked rush defense (131.8), and the eighth-ranked scoring defense (19.8).

The oddsmakers initially looked at this game as another potential blowout by the Dolphins, opening the week with Miami favored by 12 points. Over the course of the week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line has continued to move toward the Jets, sitting with the Dolphins favored by nine points as of Saturday. The point total is 36.5 combined points with Miami -470 on the moneyline while the Jets are +360.

We have the basics for the Jets-Dolphins game below. We also have all of our pre-, in-, and post-game coverage collected for you, giving you one place to keep up with everything leading into and coming out of the Week 15 Jets at Dolphins game.

New York Jets (5-8) at (9-4) Miami Dolphins

2023 NFL Week 15

When: Sunday, December 17, 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 17, 1 p.m. ET TV Coverage: CBS

Broadcast Team: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson National Radio Broadcast: ESPN

ESPN National Radio Broadcast Team: Steve Levy, Harry Douglas, Jeff Darlington

Steve Levy, Harry Douglas, Jeff Darlington Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Related Miami Dolphins Radio Network stations across South Florida

AFC playoff picture (through Week 14):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (10-3, AFC North leader)

2 - Miami Dolphins (9-4, AFC East leader)

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (8-5, AFC West leader)

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (8-5, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Indianapolis Colts (7-6, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (7-6)

Denver Broncos (7-6)

Cincinnati Bengals (7-6)

Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

New York Jets (5-8)

Tennessee Titans (5-8)*

Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)*

Eliminated:

New England Patriots (3-10)

*Week 15 Thursday Night Football.

Tiebreaks:

Chiefs over Jaguars based on head-to-head results

Steelers over Bengals based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Steelers over Bills and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage; Steelers over Colts based on common game winning percentage

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Bills, Bengals, and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage

Texans over Bills, Bengals, and Broncos based on AFC winning percentage

Broncos over Bills based on head-to-head results; Broncos over Bengals based on AFC winning percentage

Bengals over Bills based on head-to-head results

Jets over Titans based on strength of victor

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 14)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (10-3, NFC West leader) - Clinched playoff berth

2 - Dallas Cowboys (10-3, NFC East leader)

3 - Detroit Lions (9-4, NFC North leader)

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7, NFC South leader)

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (10-3, Wild Card 1 position)

6 - Minnesota Vikings (7-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Green Bay Packers (6-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

New Orleans Saints (6-7)

New York Giants (5-8)

Chicago Bears (5-8)

Washington Commanders (4-9)

Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

Eliminated:

Carolina Panthers (1-12)

Tiebreaks: