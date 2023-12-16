 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins’ DeShon Elliot, Robert Hunt out Sunday against the New York Jets

Eight other players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game.

By Jacob Mendel
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will be without safety DeShon Elliot and guard Robert Hunt Sunday against the New York Jets. Eight other players are listed as questionable as Miami hopes to get back on track following Monday Night Football’s collapse to the Tennessee Titans.

Elliot and Hunt join Tyreek Hill (ankle) as players who didn’t practice this week. That said, Hill’s listed as questionable on Miami’s Friday injury report. De’Von Achane (toe) and Liam Eichenberg (calf) practiced Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday.

Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), Jevon Holland (knees), Xavien Howard (hip), Austin Jackson (oblique), and Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) are also questionable. Raheem Mostert was limited on Thursday and Friday due to a knee injury but is good to go for Sunday.

The Jets ruled receiver Jason Brownlee (ankle) out, offensive tackle Carter Warren (hip) is doubtful for the game. John Franklin-Myers (ankle), Nick Bawden (knee), Joe Tippmann (shoulder), Max Mitchell (neck), and Will McDonald IV (knee) are all questionable.

