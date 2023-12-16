NFL winners picks Week 15 2023: Saturday game expert predictions

The end of the college football regular season brings the start of Saturday NFL games. We have reached that point as the NFL schedule moves on to Week 15 and we have three games on the slate today. The day opens with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET.

At 4:30 p.m. ET, the Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Indianapolis Colts. The night game features the Denver Broncos at the Detroit Lions, with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. All three games will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Here are our Saturday picks for Week 15. We will post our Sunday picks tomorrow.