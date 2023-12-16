Denver Broncos @ Detriot Lions Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL's Saturday slate of games winds up this evening with a game between the Denver Broncos and the Detroit Lions. Denver comes into week 15 off their 24 to 7 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Denver has also won six of their last seven games with their only loss over that span coming two weeks ago to the Houston Texans, 17 to 22. While the Broncos started off the season slow (understatement) the Lions have been more hot and cold this season. The Lions have lost two of their last three games after having won three in a row. Last week's loss for the Lions came at the hands of the Chicago Bears,

As far as the playoffs are concerned the Broncos are actually in contention for a wildcard spot after starting the season as one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Broncos entered today in the ninth seeding in the AFC playoff picture. Denver is currently tied with the three teams in front of them in the seedings, including the two teams that hold the final two spots in the wild card hunt. Detroit enters the week in the third seed on the NFC side of things. Detriot holds this position due to holding the lead in the NFC North with a two-game lead, going into this week, over the Minnesota Vikings.

Denver Broncos (7-6) 2nd AFC West @ Detriot Lions (9-4) 1st NFC North