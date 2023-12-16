Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals Live Thread & Game Information

Today will mark the first Saturday slate of NFL games for the 2023 season. The day's first of three games will feature the Minnesota Vikings who will travel this week to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Vikings are coming off a victory in a game that saw them score only a single field goal while holding the Las Vegas Raiders scoreless. The Bengals are coming off a two-game win streak over the Jacksonville Jaguars and their win last week over the Indianapolis Colts, 34 to 14.

The Bengals enter the week in the tenth spot in the AFC playoff seedings. They are currently tied with the sixth through the ninth seed, record-wise, before this week's games. The Vikings enter week fifteen as the sixth seed in the NFC, allowing them to determine their playoff hopes going forward. Both teams will see this game as a must-win to continue their playoff hopes, in the Bengals case, or to hold onto their current spot in the playoffs, in the Vikings case.

Minnesota Vikings (7-6) 2nd NFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) 4th AFC North