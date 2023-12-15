Dolphins DC Vic Fangio expects plenty of Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson on Sunday

The New York Jets snapped a five-game losing streak and scored more than 20 points for the first time since Week 5 in last week’s 30-6 win over the Houston Texans. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall were targetted 23 times as Zach Wilson threw for more than 300 yards for the first time this season.

The Jets are picking up steam and can play spoiler this weekend against a divisional rival with its back against the wall after falling on Monday Night Football. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio knows a win on Sunday begins with slowing Wilson and Hall.

“Those are two of their best players, and they are going to try to get them the ball,” Fangio said Thursday. “That’s what most teams do, try to get their best players the ball. Certainly Wilson and Hall are great at their positions.”

Wilson’s been targetted 134 times this season, bringing in 76 passes for 853 yards and three touchdowns. Last Sunday was the first time he reached 100 receiving yards since Oct. 29 against the New York Giants.

Hall carried the ball 10 times for 40 yards against the Texans — the first time he reached 40 yards since Nov. 6 against the Chargers. That said. Sunday marked the third-straight game with at least eight targets. He caught seven of nine targets for 24 yards when Tim Boyle started at quarterback against the Dolphins on Black Friday.

“They played a hell of a game last week against Houston,” Fangio said when asked if it’s different when preparing for a team you faced last month. “They have a different quarterback from the last time we played, and he played well. He got (AFC Offensive) Player of the Week in the league. I don’t see it as a big, big difference.”

The Jets are coming off the season’s best game. Monday’s collapse against the Titans was arguably Miami’s worst performance through 14 weeks. The Dolphins must bounce back if they plan to hold the AFC East title after 17 games.

“That’s part of playing in the NFL,” Fangio said of rebounding after a tough loss. “I think the best thing to get it going is just to get out there and practice and prepare for the next opponent, and not sit around and just think about the last game.”