Tyreek Hill and four others didn’t practice on Thursday

The Miami Dolphins had eight players who didn’t practice Wednesday, but that number dropped to five on Thursday. De’Von Achane (toe), DeShon Elliot (concussion/ribs), Tyreek Hill (ankle), Robert Hunt (hamstring), and Liam Eichenberg (calf) were each held out, according to the team’s injury report.

Xavien Howard (hip), Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), and Raheem Mostert (knee) returned to the field after missing Wednesday’s practice. With 11 players on the injury report, the Dolphins held walk-throughs instead of practice on Thursday.

Dolphins have “a lot of question marks” in terms of player availability vs the Jets, Mike McDaniel said. They’re conducting walk-throughs today and he says players are eager to get the taste of Monday’s loss out of their mouths — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) December 14, 2023

Jevon Holland (knees), Austin Jackson (oblique), and Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) were each limited for the second straight day as Miami gears up for the season’s second game against the New York Jets.

New York’s Jason Brownlee (ankle) and Carter Warren (hip) didn’t practice Wednesday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) was one of six players limited Thursday. Running back Breece Hall (ankle) and edge rusher John Franklin-Myers (ankle) were also limited.

Considering Miami’s list of injuries on a short week, Friday’s injury report should give us a better idea of who’ll be available Sunday.