Chargers at Raiders odds, winners picks: 2023 NFL Week 15 Thursday Night Football

Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season begins with an AFC West showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Both teams are 5-8 on the season and hoping to cling to slim chances in the AFC playoff picture. Who will come away with a victory tonight?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the two teams are just about even when it comes to projecting a winner for the contest. The Raiders are three-point favorites for the game, basically receiving the home-field advantage points for the game. The point total is just 35, with Las Vegas -162 to win while the Chargers are +136.

As we do every week here on The Phinsider, our contributors are back with their picks for tonight’s game. Our predictions pool runs all season and primarily focuses on the straight-up winners for each game. We are able to make picks against the spread as well, with the odds for the game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can also check out any picks against the spread or point total over/under picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Our Week 14 results were:

Sumeet Jena 8-7

Marek Brave 7-8

George Forder 7-8

James McKinney 7-8

Jake Mendel 7-8

Kevin Nogle 7-8

Josh Houtz 6-9

Nick Sabatino 6-9

Our updated overall standings for the season are:

James McKinney 133-75

Sumeet Jena 130-78

Kevin Nogle 128-80

Marek Brave 123-85

Josh Houtz 121-87

George Forder 118-90

------------

Jake Mendel 116-77*

Nick Sabatino 92-73*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one full week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our picks for tonight’s Thursday Night Football game: