Where can I watch Jets at Dolphins Week 15 2023?

The Miami Dolphins host the New York Jets in the second half of the AFC East rivals’ annual home-and-home series. Miami beat the Jets in Week 12 and now will look to complete the season sweep in Week 15 and continue their march toward an AFC East division title this season. The Jets are still alive in the AFC playoff picture, but their chances are quickly fading and they could be looking to play spoiler to Miami’s playoff hopes.

This week’s game is scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. The broadcast will be handled by CBS with their top broadcast crew scheduled to handle the coverage. Jim Nantz will have the play-by-play with Tony Romo providing color commentary and Tracy Wolfson on the sidelines.

The game will also have a national radio broadcast on ESPN Radio, with Steve Levy, Harry Douglas, and Jeff Darlington providing the coverage.

The television coverage for the game, despite being the top broadcast team for CBS, does not cover as great an area of the country as maybe would be expected. In Florida, the coverage will be available statewide, except in the Tampa and Orlando markets. The southern half of Georgia and nearly all of Alabama will also pick up the game.

The coverage area then jumps into the midwest and northeast parts of the nation. The eastern half of Kentucky, nearly all of West Virginia, most of Ohio, most of Pennsylvania, parts of Deleware and Maryland, and the northern half od Ner Jersey will get the game. From there, all of New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine will get the game, except the Boston market itself which will not have an early CBS game as the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will be broadcast on FOX at the same time.

Hawaii will also air the Jets at Dolphins game.

Changes to the scheduled broadcast map can be made as affiliates request to switch to or from a game. We will update if those changes impact the Dolphins viewing area this weekend.

You can check out the broadcast map from 506Sports.com below.