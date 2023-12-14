Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders Live Thread & Game Information

The NFL’s week fifteen slate of games kicks off this evening with a showdown between two 5 and 8 AFC West teams. The Los Angeles Charger will travel one state over this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Paradise Nevada. The Chargers enter the week having lost four of their last five games with their one win over that period a victory over the even more hapless New England Patriots by the thrilling score of 6 to 0. Last week's Chargers’ loss came at the hands of the Denver Broncos, 7 to 24. The Raiders who have not faired any better this season are coming off their third loss in a row, to the Minnesota Vikings, by yet another thrilling score, 0 to 3.

Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) 3rd AFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) 4th AFC West