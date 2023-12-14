Dolphins fan confidence Week 15: How do you feel about Miami after loss to Titans?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Last week, fan confidence in the direction of the Miami Dolphins hit an all-time high. Then, in Week 14, the team struggled against the Tennessee Titans and gave up a 14-point lead late in the fourth quarter to lose. Tennessee was a 14-point underdog for the game, pulling off the biggest upset of the season as Miami dropped to 9-4 for the year and out of the top spot in the AFC playoff picture.

While any given Sunday is always a thing - even on Monday Night Football - the Dolphins should have avoided their struggles on Monday. They should have been able to put away the Titans early, cruising to their 10th victory of the season. Injuries, mistakes, and poor execution bit Miami throughout the game. And now we want to know how the loss to Tennessee has impacted your confidence in the team.

It is time for our weekly SB Nation Reacts Dolphins fan confidence poll. Vote below to let us know if you are still confident in the team’s direction in 2023. Feel free to discuss your vote in the comments at the bottom of the page and we will be back later this week to take a look at the results.