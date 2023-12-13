Your Miami Dolphins Vs. New York Jets Week Fifteen Predictions?

Our Miami Dolphins enter week 15 off a loss to a poor Tennessee Titans team after winning three straight. This week's game comes against another team with a poor record, the New York Jets. The Jets, who have a much better defense than the Titans, come to town with a 5 and 8 record. Will Miami rebound in a big way this week or continue their struggles from this past Monday night?

So for week fifteen, what are your predictions for this weekend’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans?

Who is going to win straight up?

What is your final score prediction, win or lose?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on offense?

Who do you think will be the star(s) of the game on defense?

What other bold prediction do you have for this week’s game?

What will you be watching for that no one else seems to be discussing?

The follow-up answers post will be posted on Saturday evening. Following the game on Monday night, the post where we see who came close or hit on their predictions will be posted on Tuesday evening.

Please give us your answers in the comments section below-