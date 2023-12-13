Miami Dolphins’ Most Valuable Player | Week Fourteen | Run Raheem Run

In an effort to be fully transparent, I’ll admit to you that my anger and disdain at the Miami Dolphins’ for their epic collapse on Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans makes writing this article an extremely bittersweet endeavor.

On the one hand, I’d like to forget everything that happened in that godforsaken loss, but on the other, one player had himself a day for the record books.

Miami Dolphins Week Fourteen MVP - Raheem Mostert

With two touchdowns against the Titans, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert finds himself with a total of 16 rushing touchdowns on the year — tying the single season franchise mark set by Miami legend, Ricky Williams in 2002.

Mostert also sits at 924 rushing yards on the year — already breaking his previous single season high of 891 yards which he set last year.

The Dolphins still have four regular season games this year, so Mostert hitting the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the first time in his nine-year career is a near certainty as long as the 31-year-old stays healthy.

Now, when the Dolphins find themselves in the redzone throughout the next four games, if someone could just remind head coach Mike McDaniel that Mostert has been this effective in 2023, that would be appreciated.

MVP TRACKER

Week One - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Week Two - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Three - RB De’Von Achane

Week Four - RB De’Von Achane

Week Five - LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Week Six - RB Raheem Mostert

Week Seven - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Eight - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Nine - EDGE Bradley Chubb

Week Ten - BYE

Week Eleven - CB Jalen Ramsey

Week Twelve - S Jevon Holland

Week Thirteen - WR Tyreek Hill

Week Fourteen - RB Raheem Mostert