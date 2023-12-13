Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 14

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

They are who we thought they were.

I’m too disappointed to come up with a third.

This was an embarassing loss

I believe the stat that flashed on the screen was that no team had lost a game while leading by 14 points in the final 3 minutes since 1613. As soon as it went up, I knew the outcome.

The Titans are bad. The Dolphins are (were?) good.

There’s no excuse.

This loss was embarassing

DeAndre Hopkins is the Titans only receiving threat. Jalen Ramsey should negate him, leaving Tennessee exactly no one to throw to. Inexplicably, that didn’t happen.

There’s no excuse.

Losing this game was embarassing

Will Levis is a rookie quarterback. He may end up a Hall of Famer some day (he won’t), but right now, he’s a player who hasn’t played much. Yet, the defense wasn’t asked to pressure him into making rookie mistakes.

There’s no excuse.

To lose this game was an embarassment

This team looked like the Miami teams we’ve all dealt with for most of our whole fandoms. Come into a situation with everything to lose and lose it confidently.

Get gobsmacked with injuries, call plays like it’s NFL Street, and constantly panic in the pocket. Shatter records in all the wrong ways. Give all the pundits ammo to count you out and throw the postseason into disarray all in one fell swoop.

We all remember last year’s Long December. How can the team show up in the exact same situation, at home, against a banged up, underperforming opponent and lay an egg?

Again.

There’s no excuse.

An embarassing loss, this was

“Hey! Those Five Things are all the same! You didn’t even do your job!”

Well, the Dolphins didn’t do theirs, so why should I?

See you next week!

Are you mad as hell and not gonna take it anymore? Are you torching all of your jerseys? Are you buying new ones for all your friends and family for the holidays due to your lifelong Stockholm Syndrome? Trade tips for sweet deals in the comments below.