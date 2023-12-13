Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots eliminated from NFL playoffs for 3rd time since Tom Brady left - Pats Pulpit

The Patriots did win their Week 14 game, but it was not enough to save their season.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Genius And Stupidity - Gang Green Nation

NFL GMs face hard scrutiny





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Resilient Buffalo Bills tell HC Sean McDermott “We got your back, coach!” - Buffalo Rumblings

Amidst great adversity, the Bills triumphed to win on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

AFC Playoff Picture After Week 14; Dolphins blow 14-point lead, RAVENS ARE THE NO. 1 SEED! - Baltimore Beatdown

TITAN UP!





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Mike Tomlin brushes off S Minkah Fitzpatrick’s comments: ‘Smile in the face of adversity’ - Behind the Steel Curtain

Fitzpatrick called out the lack of effort following Thursday’s loss to the Patriots





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Jake Browning makes NFL history in Bengals vs Colts - Cincy Jungle

Jake Browning is having a historic stretch for the Cincinnati Bengals.





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett has had it with the officiating - Dawgs By Nature

Browns DE drops some hard truths about the current state of the NFL’s officials following Sunday’s win against Jacksonville.

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

2023 Houston Texans: Is C.J. Stroud injury the end of the season? - Battle Red Blog

The Houston Texans have lost QB C.J. Stroud to an injury, does this mark the end of their 2023 season?





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Some crazy stats from Titans 28-27 win over the Dolphins - Music City Miracles

One for the ages!





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Jaguars v. Browns: Winners and losers from Week 14 - Big Cat Country

The Jaguars’ undefeated road winning streak comes to an end in Cleveland in a loss to the Browns in Week 14





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Grading Steichen: Colts’ Week 14 @Bengals - Stampede Blue

The Colts’ offensive struggles not only continued against the Bengals, but were even worse.

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Defense the backbone of a physically, emotionally tough Denver Broncos team - Mile High Report

Sunday’s game against the Chargers was the manifest of a no-fear defensive coordinator.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers-Broncos: 2 winners, 1 big loser from 24-7 loss - Bolts From The Blue

Chargers WR Keenan Allen became the fastest player to 900 receptions in NFL history against the Broncos.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Raiders-Vikings Winners & losers: Aidan O’Connell takes step backward - Silver And Black Pride

There’s plenty of blame to go around after the Las Vegas Raiders 3-0 Week 14 loss to Minnesota Vikings, including with rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell.





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs’ Playoff Picture Week 15: Time is running out - Arrowhead Pride

Let’s see how the Chiefs’ postseason possibilities line up following Week 14’s NFL action.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

Giants’ QB Tommy DeVito keeps doing the impossible, and proving he isn’t just a novelty act - Big Blue View

"Stone-cold killer" leads Giants to game-winning drive, third straight victory





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Howie Roseman and the Eagles need to make a philosophical change - Bleeding Green Nation

Howie Roseman and the Eagles need to make a philosophical change when it comes to defense. It’s been said a zillion times before in the Delaware Valley, a lament echoing from the denizens at...





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore’s offseason soccer training is helping him play young again - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys veteran corner went across the pond for some training that has helped him play like a youngster again.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

What are the odds? Washington Commanders are road underdogs vs the Los Angeles Rams - Hogs Haven

Home dogs again

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

2 more Packers WRs could be out this week vs. the Buccaneers - Acme Packing Company

Three of Green Bay’s top four wide receivers are now injured, following the Packers’ loss to the New York Giants.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Dan Campbell defends offensive game plan vs. Bears, wants more Jameson Williams - Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was ‘perfect’ calling the game vs. the Bears. Execution lacked. But Campbell does want to see more Jameson Williams going forward.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Is the Bears’ plan coming together after a big win against the Lions? - Windy City Gridiron

Don’t look now but the Chicago Bears have won two in a row and are (5-4) over the last nine games. Could we be seeing a similar run to last year’s Detroit Lions team? If so, where does that leave some of the team’s most burning questions. We’ll dive into all of that and more in Week 14’s 10 Bears Takes.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Danielle Hunter’s 2023 DPOY Campaign - Daily Norseman

He should be getting more mention than he is

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

The good, the bad, and the ugly from the Saints’ win against the Panthers - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans gets back in win column against Carolina.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

3 Up, 3 Down: A moment to celebrate the rise of Drake London - The Falcoholic

London’s performance is praise-worthy, even in a loss, but there are some who won’t get the same positivity.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

The Carolina Panthers should trade Brown to the San Francisco 49ers - Cat Scratch Reader

Yes, I know the trade deadline has passed





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Yarcho’s Pick Six: Bucs Stay Alive, Move To First In NFC South - Bucs Nation

The Buccaneers are still in the playoff hunt after taking down the Falcons

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

NFC Playoff picture: 49ers become the first team in the NFL to clinch - Niners Nation

It took a Tommy DeVito performance of a lifetime, but the San Francisco 49ers will take it





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Glimpse Ahead to the Cardinals’ 2024 Season Part III - Revenge of the Birds

Who will be the Cardinals’ 1st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Seahawks defense spiraling towards rock-bottom under Pete Carroll - Field Gulls

Seattle’s defense does almost nothing well.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams schedule is hot seat alley, Sean McVay must take these coaches out - Turf Show Times

The next 3 teams on Rams schedule—Commanders, Saints, Giants—should all consider coaching changes