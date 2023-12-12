Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins Episode 4 live thread & reaction

Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins premiered on Nov. 21, following coach Mike McDaniel, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the rest of the franchise for the remainder of the season. The Indianapolis Colts appeared on the show in 2021, and the Arizona Cardinals had the honor last season.

The words of Houston Rockets radio announcer Craig Ackerman came to mind while watching the Dolphins choke against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. I couldn’t help but think — “The game is over! The [Dolphins] have just pooped their big boy pants!”

The Titans snapped a 767-game streak of NFL teams losing when trailing by 14 points with under three minutes to play. Miami’s Monday night loss featured turnovers, injuries, missed opportunities, and a devastating fourth-quarter collapse. Get ready because Hard Knocks will help us re-live it all shortly, so stay tuned!

Different Than Last Year?

The message throughout Episode 3 was centered around avoiding last year’s mistakes. Miami started the year 8-3 before barely making the playoff at 9-8. Following a disappointing loss to the Titans, the Dolphins lose a step in the AFC playoff picture.

Before getting to Monday’s action, Episode 4 begins on Tuesday in the quarterbacks' room — where Tagovailoa reflects on his Tropic Thunder reference on the Manningcast — vibes are high!

That changes once Miami hits the practice field — the offense is missing throws and frustration is building — is this Hard Knocks foreshadowing — or is the offense working through things?

McDaniel said practice was good — he wants much more than good.

Alec Ingold Gets the Spotlight

After Andrew Van Ginkel stole the show in Episode 3, Hard Knocks shows Alec Ingold learning he is Miami’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee.

“It makes your heart really happy,” Ingold said of watching the video.

I read Ingold’s book —” The Seven Crucibles: An Inspirational Game Plan for Overcoming Adversity in Your Life” during the offseason and highly recommend it. Miami’s fullback reflects on overcoming challenges in his own life while sharing an inspirational message on overcoming adversity.

