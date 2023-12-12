Dolphins sign veteran pass-rusher Melvin Ingram to practice squad

One week after the Miami Dolphins poached veteran pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, General Manager Chris Grier and the rest of Miami’s front office were at it again, this time adding a pass-rusher that the Dolphins and their fanbase are very familiar with.

According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Dolphins liked what they saw from the 34-year-old outside linebacker during today’s workout and have made the move official, adding the 11-year veteran to the team’s practice squad.

Breaking: Free agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram is signing with the #Dolphins after today’s workout, source tells @BleacherReport.



A 3x Pro Bowler with the #Chargers, Ingram comes off a strong 2022 campaign with Miami - recording 6 sacks, 2 FR and 1 defensive TD.

Ingram, 34, played most of his career with the Chargers before bouncing between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. Last season, in 17 games (3 starts) with Miami, Ingram recorded 22 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, six sacks, and a fumble recovery.

In June, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked why the team decided against bringing back Melvin Ingram and Brandon Shell this offseason. Here’s what McDaniel had to say:

“One guy, is he on a team? I believe he is, but that’s fine. In general, you did talk about two players and those two particular players I can honestly say, it was not no we don’t want them back. It is a capitalistic market and we have a finite allocation of funds. Players have opportunities, especially good ones. So then sometimes guys say hey, I’m only going to play for a certain amount of money. Some guys say, ‘I will play but I have these options.’ Just because they’re not on the team doesn’t mean that we didn’t want them back. They were very good players for us and I enjoyed both of those guys. But you know, business.”

Ingram will begin this season on Miami’s practice squad but will likely be added to the 53-man roster over the next few weeks as the Dolphins hope to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night.

What are your thoughts on the Dolphins adding Melvin Ingram to the practice squad? Do you think Miami should be searching for a center on the open market? How are you feeling after yesterday’s loss to the Titans? Let us know in the comments section below!