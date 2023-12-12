Jets vs. Dolphins odds for Week 15: Miami favored but opening line starting to fall

The Miami Dolphins made a mess of their Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans, ultimately blowing a 14-point lead late in the fourth quarter to lose 28-27. Miami fell to 9-4 with the loss and slid out of the top spot in the AFC playoff picture. It was a rough night for the Dolphins with the team not executing up to their full potential.

Injuries did not help the problem. Starting center Connor Williams sustained a knee injury early on and the Miami offensive line suddenly had one starter on the field with four players trying to fill in for the night. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent most of the game on the sideline with an ankle injury, one that allowed him to make cameo appearances and catch a couple of passes down the field in the second half, but prevented him from being able to cut across the field and dampened his explosiveness.

The Dolphins also saw cornerback Xavien Howard, running back Raheem Mostert, safety DeShon Elliott, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle miss time in the game due to injuries. All of them returned to the game.

The question marks about the team’s execution and the injuries to several starters has the spread for next Sunday’s Week 15 contest against the New York Jets moving around. The line, according to DraftKings Sportsbook’s oddsmakers, opened with Miami favored by 12 points at home against the Jets. By Tuesday afternoon, that line had shrunk to nine points. The point total for Dolphins games have routinely been up in the high 40s, maybe even over 50 this year. Against the Jets, it is just 39.5 points.

Miami is -470 to win while the Jets are +360.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.