3 Reasons Why The Dolphins Lost To The Titans In Week 14 - 2023

Game Summary:

Well, that was ugly.

With just three minutes left in the game, the Miami Dolphins blew a 14-point lead to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14. A final score of 28-27 tells a different story to what actually went down last night, and here’s three reasons why.

Reason 1: Magic Mike: Gone Missing

I’m grateful for what head coach Mike McDaniel has transformed the Dolphins into, but his offensive acumen doesn’t come without flaws, many of which were on show on Monday night.

Against the Titans, the Dolphins were simply too cute on offense, particularly on short-yardage situations. I mean, what happened to running the ball between the tackles? What’s the deal with all these throws behind the line of scrimmage? With the game on the line, McDaniel dialed up a swing screen on 3rd-down, which I still can’t wrap my head around.

It’s a problem that’s plagued the Dolphins all season, and I’m not quite sure why. News flash, you don’t always have to be the smartest person in the room.

Reason 2: Mistakes, Mistakes, Mistakes

Seven penalties, five sacks allowed, and a key turnover in the red zone. That’s sloppy football, and sloppy football isn’t winning football.

Even against a weak Titans team, you simply can’t make that many mistakes and expect to come out on top, time and time again. Blowing a 14-point lead with 2:59 left in the game is inexcusable, and points to a lack of discipline in this team. Off the back of Miami’s mistakes, the Titans scored 15 unanswered points, and the rest is history.

Reason 3: No Cheetah, No Party

After last night, the significance of Tyreek Hill for this football team cannot be understated. The Dolphins is simply not the same offense without him on the field, end of story.

Without Hill, the Dolphins looked lethargic, sloppy, and just uninspiring. Honestly, do I need to explain myself any further? I mean, you watched the game, right?

Game Preview

Next week, the Dolphins play host to the 5-8 New York Jets, who are coming off a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans in Week 13. The Dolphins have won their last seven home matchups against the Jets, with their last loss dating back to October 4th, 2015.

What concerned you about Miami’s performance in Week 14?? Give us your thoughts in the comments below!