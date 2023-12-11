Titans vs. Dolphins inactive list Week 14: Jevon Holland, Terron Armstead, Robert Hunt out

The Miami Dolphins will be without several starters on Monday as they host the Tennessee Titans. Both teams have released their respective inactive players lists for the Week 14 Monday Night Football game and the Dolphins have some large holes to fill as injuries continue to take their toll on the club.

Safety Jevon Holland, guard Robert Hunt, and tackle Terron Armstead all will be unavailable for the game. On Friday, the Dolphins ruled Hunt out of the game on the final injury report as the guard continues to deal with a hamstring injury. Armstead and Holland were both questionable, Armstead with knee and ankle issues and Holland with injuries to both knees. All three will now miss the game.

Miami’s coaching staff has been very conservative with their players returning from injury this year, looking to make sure they are fully healthy before putting them back on the field. This could be the case with Armstead and Holland, preferring to risk one more game without them now than risk not having them long-term due to a aggravation of the injury if they return too soon.

Also inactive for Miami are wide receiver Robbie Chosen and cornerback Eli Apple. The Dolphins listed quarterback Skylar Thompson as inactive, but with the emergency third quarterback designation.

Tennessee will also be without key members of the roster, especially on defense. Cornerback Kristian Fulton and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons are both on the inactive list, both having dealt with injuries during the week. Also inactive are linebacker Trevis Gipson, linebacker Caleb Murphy, tight end Josh Whyle, and defensive back Mike Brown. Quarterback Malik Willis will be the emergency option for the team

The Dolphins and Titans kickoff from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET tonight. The Green Bay Packers and New York Giants will simultaneously kickoff from MetLife Stadium.