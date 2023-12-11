Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants odds: Week 14 Monday Night Football winners picks

Week 14 of the 2023 season comes to a close on Monday Night Football with a doubleheader of contests. Kicking off simultaneously tonight, the Green Bay Packers at New York Giants will air on ABC while the Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins will be on ESPN. ESPN2 will feature a ManningCast broadcast covering both games.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers versus Giants game should be a much closer contest than the Titans versus Dolphins game. The Packers are 5.5-point road favorites for tonight’s game, while the Dolphins are 13.5-point favorites at home.

The point total for the Packers at Giants game is set at 37, with the Packers -245 on the moneyline and the Giants +200. The Titans at Dolphins game has a 45-point total, with Tennessee +600 and Miami -900.

As we do for every game during the season, The Phinsider’s contributors have made their predictions for tonight’s games. Who do we think will be the straight-up winners? We also can pick the games against their respective spreads and whether we think the games will go over or under the point totals. You can check out all our picks in the widget below from our friends at Tallysight.

Here are our Week 14 Monday Night Football picks: