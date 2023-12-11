Miami Dolphins elevate LB Quinton Bell and T Ryan Hayes for Monday Night Football against the Titans

The Miami Dolphins elevated linebacker Quinton Bell and tackle Ryan Hayes to the active roster for Monday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans. Neither Bell, a 2019 seventh-round pick by the Los Vegas Raiders, nor Hayes, Miami’s 2023 seventh-round selection, have played in a game this year.

Left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable due to knee and ankle injuries. The coaching staff could view Hayes as a safety net — especially if Kendall Lamm or Kion Smith play instead of Armstead.

Bell, 27, made four appearances last season with the Atlanta Falcons and was signed to Miami’s practice squad on Oct. 17. 2023. While Duke Riley stepped in after Jerome Baker’s injury against the New York Jets, Channing Tindall is the only other inside linebacker on the active roster — not considering Andrew Van Ginkel, who’s played 337 of his 608 total snaps on the defensive line this season.

Former New England Patriots linebacker Calvin Munson was recently signed to Miami’s active roster. However, considering that Bell’s spent more time in South Florida wrapping his head around Vic Fangio’s defense, he’s likely more prepared to play on Monday night.

The Dolphins have allowed more than 21 points just once since Week 5 and face a Tennessee offense that averages a league-low 12 points per game on the road. Kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium is slated for 8:15 p.m. EST.