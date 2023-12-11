Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins return home this week after two successful weeks on the road. Miami will host the Tennessee Titans for one of two simultaneous Monday Night Football games this evening. The other game tonight will feature the Green Bay Packers and the New York Jets. A win tonight will continue Miami’s three-game lead in the AFC East after the Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday. A win will also allow the Phins to reclaim first place in the AFC playoff seeding over the Baltimore Ravens who also won yesterday over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans come into the game with one of the worst records in the NFL having won only four of their twelve games played. Tennessee is coming off one of their eight losses last week to the Indianapolis Colts 28 to 31. The Titans have also dropped four of their last five games with the only win coming two weeks ago over what is most likely the worst team in the NFL this season, the Carolina Panthers. By comparison, Miami has now won three straight games against the Las Vegas Raiders, 20 to 13, the New York Jets, 34 to 13, and the Washington Commanders, 45 to 15.

Tennessee Titans (4-8) 4th AFC South @ Miami Dolphins (9-3) 1st AFC East

Kickoff: 8:15 PM EST, Monday, December 11th

8:15 PM EST, Monday, December 11th Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Lakes, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Lakes, Florida TV: ESPN (CW local in Miami; NBC local in Nashville)

ESPN (CW local in Miami; NBC local in Nashville) Streaming: fuboTV ; ESPN + ; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

; ; (Replay after the game) TV Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge Miami Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami (Miami Dolphins Radio Network Affiliate Stations)

iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Tom McCarthy, Brian Baldinger

Tom McCarthy, Brian Baldinger SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 226 (Tennessee Titans), 225 (Miami Dolphins)

Channel 88 (National), 226 (Tennessee Titans), 225 (Miami Dolphins) Referees: Adrian Hill (Referee), Roy Ellison (Umpire), David Oliver (Down Judge), Mark Perlman (Line Judge), Mearl Robinson (Field Judge), Jim Quirk (Side Judge), Greg Stead (Back Judge), Roddy Ames (Replay Official), Joe Wollan (Replay Assistant)

Adrian Hill (Referee), Roy Ellison (Umpire), David Oliver (Down Judge), Mark Perlman (Line Judge), Mearl Robinson (Field Judge), Jim Quirk (Side Judge), Greg Stead (Back Judge), Roddy Ames (Replay Official), Joe Wollan (Replay Assistant) Head-to-Head: Miami Dolphins lead 21-17-1

Miami Dolphins lead 21-17-1 Most Recent Game Results: Tennessee Titans won 34-3 at Tennessee, 2021 Week 17

Tennessee Titans won 34-3 at Tennessee, 2021 Week 17 Most Recent Game at Site Results: Miami Dolphins won 27-20 at Miami, 2018 Week 1 (09/09/2018)

Miami Dolphins won 27-20 at Miami, 2018 Week 1 (09/09/2018) Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook : Miami Dolphins -14

Miami Dolphins -14 Over/Under via DraftKings Sportsbook : 46.0

: 46.0 Weather: 66°F, Cloudy

66°F, Cloudy Tennessee Titans SBNation Site: Music City Miracles

Music City Miracles X (formally Twitter): @TitansMCM

Injury Report:

Titans - Out: Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring); Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee); Tight end Josh Whyle (knee); Questionable: Defensive lineman Teair Tart (personal)

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring); Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (knee); Tight end Josh Whyle (knee); Defensive lineman Teair Tart (personal) Dolphins - Out: Offensive lineman Robert Hunt; Questionable: Tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle); Running back Chris Brooks (knee - IR); Safety Jevon Holland (knees)

Practice Squad Elevations: