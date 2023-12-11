With the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Now, 12 seasons later, Tannehill returns to Miami with the Tennessee Titans. With kickoff about an hour away, welcome home, Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill frustrated fans over seven years in Miami, mainly because the team always seemed on the cusp of breaking through and becoming a winning franchise, only to have something derail their hopes. In the six years in which Tannehill played - he missed all of the 2017 season with an injury - Miami finished with a winning record just once, the 2016 season when they were 10-6 but Tannehill only played 13 games that season due to the knee injury that would ultimately cost him the next year.

Tannehill finished his Dolphins career with 20,434 passing yards with a 62.8 percent completion rate. He had 123 passing touchdowns and 114 interceptions thrown, giving him an 87.0 passer rating. He also ran for six touchdowns.

He is third all-time on the Dolphins’ career passing yardage list, trailing just Dan Marino and Bob Griese. Current Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is fourth with 11,472 yards.

The Dolphins in the Tannehill era never reached the heights envisioned when Miami made the selection in 2012. But, it cannot be said that Tannehill did not try to get the team there. He played through injury, he kept getting up when he was knocked down, and he dealt with blood in his urine just so he could try to lead the Dolphins back to the playoffs and back into contention. Tannehill gave everything he could to the Dolphins, and it just did not work out.

In March, 2019, the Dolphins traded Tannehill and a sixth-round pick in that year’s draft to the Titans in exchange for a seventh-round pick that year and a fourth-round selection in 2020. He has thrown for 13,959 yards with a 66.4 percent completion rate, 91 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions, giving him a 98.0 passer rating, in his five seasons with Tennessee. He was selected the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl after that season.

This year, Tannehill was replaced by rookie quarterback Will Levis in Tennessee after an injury forced him to the sidelines. He comes back to Miami as the second-string passer for the Titans.

Where the future takes Tannehill is unknown. But tonight, he should be welcomed home in Miami.